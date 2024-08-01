Skyservice™ Achieves AFRA Accreditation for Aircraft Teardown and Recycling

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice") is proud to announce the launch of its industry-leading aircraft teardown business model. Accredited under the Aircraft Fleet Recycling Association's (AFRA) Best Maintenance Practices for Disassembly, this new venture offers sustainable solutions, addresses the current aircraft parts shortage crisis, and provides owners with a compelling return on investment (ROI) for their retired aircraft.

"Our AFRA accreditation represents a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability and innovation within the aviation sector," said Benjamin Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyservice. "The current challenges in the aircraft parts market present unique opportunities for responsible solutions. Our approach to aircraft teardowns not only addresses immediate supply chain issues but also contributes to a more sustainable aviation ecosystem while delivering a strong ROI for aircraft owners."

In response to the growing demand for aircraft parts amid supply chain disruptions, Skyservice has developed a comprehensive strategy that prioritizes environmentally conscious teardown practices. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, industry expertise and AFRA accreditation, Skyservice aims to maximize the overhaul and recycling of aircraft components, reducing waste and minimizing environmental impact.

Skyservice recognizes the varied needs of aircraft owners at the end-of-lifecycle stage. To facilitate a seamless and financially rewarding experience, Skyservice's flexible approach offers tailored teardown options, catering to individual preferences and maximizing value recovery for retired aircraft. Owners can elect to directly sell their retired aircraft to Skyservice, ensuring guaranteed monetary return and complete management of the teardown process. Alternatively, Skyservice provides consignment services, handling the disassembly and subsequent sale of parts, with owners receiving a competitive share of the proceeds.

For inquiries and further information about Skyservice's aircraft teardown services, please contact [email protected].

About Skyservice MRO

As a comprehensive global shop for all business and commercial aircraft MRO services, Skyservice is committed to quality, service excellence, and transparent on-time project delivery. Skyservice is an approved aircraft maintenance organization of TCCA, FAA, EASA, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba and CAAS. Services include scheduled maintenance, avionics and upgrades, AOG services, aircraft parts & supplies, teardown and recycling, NDT, PPI and an assortment of STCs on leading OEM brand aircraft.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Approaching 40 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed base operator facilities, first-class aircraft management, private jet charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition teams combine to deliver an exception experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON