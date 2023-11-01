Skyservice Acquires London Air Services Hangar

Expands FBO at Vancouver International Airport to Provide Complete Business Aviation Solutions

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or "the Company"), a leading aviation company, has acquired the London Aviation Centre hangar facility at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) from London Aviation Services, further expanding and strengthening its position as a market leader in Vancouver for FBO services.

Skyservice's Vancouver FBO adds a new hangar at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), providing an additional 64,000 square feet of hangarage.& The new facility is equipped with 44-foot hangar doors that can accommodate jetliners such as the Boeing 737 BBJ MAX and Airbus ACJ series aircraft. (CNW Group/Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON)
"Our ongoing investment in the region reflects our unwavering commitment to our clients," said Benjamin Murray, President, and CEO at Skyservice. "We firmly believe the expansion at Vancouver Airport, built on our foundation of safety and service excellence, is a crucial element in meeting the region's growing business aviation needs."

This acquisition expands Skyservice's renowned FBO service and hangar offerings to a wider range of business aviation clients seeking personalised, efficient, and convenient access to Vancouver's downtown core.  The new facility offers an additional 12,000 square feet of office space available for lease, as well as 64,000 square feet of hangarage equipped with 44' hangar doors that can accommodate jetliners such as the Boeing 737 BBJ MAX and Airbus ACJ series aircraft.  Skyservice is strategically planning to enhance its West Coast maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operation by expanding its existing operations into the London Aviation Centre facility, enhancing its service offerings to provide Vancouver-based clients with a seamless and comprehensive aviation experience, all within a single trusted brand. 

"Skyservice is a valued partner for YVR as we expand our role as a diversified hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas in service of communities across BC", stated Michael Chubb, Director of Commercial Development, Vancouver International Airport (YVR).  "We look forward to building on our existing partnership to establish Vancouver as a regional business aviation hub. We also extend our gratitude to London Air Services for their longstanding relationship with YVR and the role they have played in supporting local businesses and communities."

Recognized for its outstanding services, Skyservice Vancouver recently earned the distinguished title of "Best Western Canada FBO" in Wings Magazine's Best Canada FBO Awards survey. This notable achievement exemplifies the company's steadfast commitment to maintaining high standards of excellence and unmatched devotion to delivering exceptional services within the industry. Earlier this month, Skyservice announced its investment in Fontainebleau Aviation's two southern Florida FBO properties at Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport ("OPF") and a new FBO at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ("FLL") that is currently under development. Upon the transaction's customary approvals, Skyservice will own and operate 13 FBOs and six MRO facilities across North America, two of which are devoted to heavy maintenance and avionics.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating over 36 years of success, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON

