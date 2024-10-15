Skyservice Breaks Ground in Napa, California

Construction commences on new gateway to Wine Country and the San Francisco Bay Area

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice" or "the Company"), a North American leader in business aviation, broke ground yesterday on a 60,000-square-foot fixed-base operator (FBO) and hangar complex at the Napa County Airport (APC).

Skyservice Napa Private Jet Center located at Napa County Airport (APC), will feature a 40,000-square-foot hangar and a luxury FBO with roof-top restaurant and amenities. (CNW Group/Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON)

"We are thrilled to begin construction of our new private jet center in Napa," commented Skyservice President and CEO Benjamin Murray. "Napa is a truly remarkable region in the United States, celebrated for its exceptional wines, culinary mastery and luxurious accommodations. Now is the ideal moment to connect the local business aviation community with a private jet center that aligns with the esteemed reputation of this region."

The 15-acre land parcel will include a luxury FBO facility, roof-top restaurant available for casual dining, events and parties, office space, a 40,000-square-foot hangar and nine-acre ramp. The hangar is designed with 28-foot-high doors that can accommodate the latest Bombardier, Dassault, and Gulfstream jet models while also serving the needs of the general aviation community at the airport.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Napa County and our vision to redevelop the airport," said Chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors Joelle Gallagher. "With this groundbreaking, we are one step closer to seeing the expansion and modernization of the airport come to life, which will also help to create jobs and support our local economy. Skyservice is a valued partner in the pursuit of sustainable aviation operations."

While construction is underway, the Company will continue to provide comprehensive FBO services, including ground handling, aircraft refueling, lounge amenities, flight crew lounges and sleep rooms, and ground transportation on the same leasehold.

Construction of the Skyservice Napa FBO is scheduled for completion in late 2025.

