Skyservice Celebrates Grand Opening of New Seattle Business Jet Center

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice"), a North American leader in business aviation, celebrated the grand opening of its new Seattle Business Jet Center this week at King County International Airport – Boeing Field (BFI) amongst industry peers, clients and dignitaries.

"Seattle is a thriving economic center for North America. Our business jet center brings a new level of ease, sophistication and luxury to the region's business aviation FBO service offering," commented Benjamin Murray, Skyservice President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome commuters, tenants and visitors to Seattle with outstanding service and personalization that has earned Skyservice its reputation for excellence in the industry."

The state-of-the art, 71,000-square-foot fixed-base operator (FBO) and hangar complex welcomed more than 200 guests over two days. It is the newest FBO to support general aviation in Seattle at BFI, one of the top 25 busiest airports in the U.S. and the principal business aviation airport in the greater Seattle, WA area. The facility is equipped with an inviting passenger lounge, including floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the airport ramp and a grand fireplace, a spacious pilot lounge, snooze rooms, refreshment stations and a 12-seat executive conference center with access to the 1,600-square-foot furnished terrace overlooking Mount Rainier. The purpose-built 50,000-square-foot hangar and 7-acre apron support all aircraft, including piston and turbojet aircraft to cutting-edge future aircraft manufactured by Gulfstream, Bombardier, Embraer and Dassault.

Skyservice Seattle is a full-service, Corporate Aircraft Association (CAA)-preferred FBO providing ground handling, aircraft refueling (AvFuel), detailing services, anti-icing, aircraft parking, hangarage and office space rentals. Through an exclusive partnership with Go Rentals, passengers and flight crew can step off their aircraft and into an elite vehicle, providing peak convenience and setting the gold standard in white-glove service.

For those interested in touring the facility, please contact Skyservice Seattle FBO office by phone at 206-762-6376 or via email at [email protected] to arrange an appointment.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Approaching 40 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed base operator facilities, first-class aircraft management, private jet charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition teams combine to deliver an exception experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON