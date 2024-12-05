Skyservice™ Partners with Starlink by SpaceX to Offer New In-Flight Connectivity Solutions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice"), a leading provider of business aviation services, today announced its status as an Authorized Starlink Dealer. This collaboration extends the availability of Starlink's fast and reliable, in-flight connectivity to more business aircraft owners and operators.

"At Skyservice, we are committed to growing our avionics offerings and ensuring our customers have access to the latest technology as soon as it becomes available," said Benjamin Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyservice. "Offering Starlink in-flight connectivity meets our clientele's expectations and the ever-demanding growth for internet speeds and reliable, uninterrupted connectivity. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this affiliation brings to enhance our service offerings."

Starlink's advanced low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network delivers low-latency, resilient, high-speed internet connectivity, even in the most remote locations. With FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for Gulfstream 450 and Bombardier Global aircraft models complete, as well as Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) approval in progress., Skyservice is proud to offer Starlink to all Global aircraft models. The system's sleek, fuselage-mounted antenna ensures seamless 4K streaming access that elevates in-flight entertainment and productivity experience to new heights.

Skyservice boasts a large portfolio of STCs, continuously expanding its services to ensure clients enjoy the most comprehensive and state-of-the-art in-flight experience. The team's dedication to innovation and excellence allows Skyservice to meet its customers' evolving needs, providing them with the latest advancements in avionics technology.

For more information about Skyservice and its new Starlink offerings, please visit www.skyservice.com or contact Jean-Francois Martin, Director of Avionics at [email protected]_.

About Skyservice™ MRO

As a comprehensive global shop for all business and commercial aircraft MRO services, Skyservice is committed to quality, service excellence, and transparent on-time project delivery. Skyservice is an approved aircraft maintenance organization of TCCA, FAA, EASA, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba and CAAS. Services include scheduled maintenance, avionics and upgrades, AOG services, aircraft parts & supplies, aircraft teardown and recycling, NDT, PPI and an assortment of STCs on leading OEM brand aircraft.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Approaching 40 years of distinction, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed base operator facilities, first-class aircraft management, private jet charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition teams combine to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. Learn more at www.starlink.com.

