SkyShare Reports Record-Breaking Q4 Performance, Reinforcing Commitment to Accessible Private Aviation Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyShare, a prominent private aviation provider dedicated to offering cost-effective solutions for entrepreneurs and business leaders, recently concluded a historic quarter in Q4 2024, the best in the company's history. This achievement includes fractional product sales returning to pandemic-era levels and record-breaking performances in both charter and brokerage services, underscoring SkyShare's mission to enhance accessibility in private aviation.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our record-breaking Q4 and the successful performance of our fractional programs," said Cory Bengtzen, Founder and CEO of SkyShare. "Our commitment to providing accessible private aviation solutions continues to resonate with entrepreneurs and business leaders. The performance we saw last quarter reflects our dedication to providing diverse and innovative solutions for our clients. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to grow in 2025."

Exceptional Growth and Performance Metrics

SkyShare experienced a 35% increase in charter services, achieving its largest month ever. The brokerage sector also celebrated its biggest year to date, culminating in the largest single transaction and the best December performance in company history. Notably, fractional sales maintained a terrific split between the SFX-12 and SFX-Jet programs, demonstrating strong market demand for both offerings.

Additionally, at the end of Q4 2024, SkyShare brought in a managed Gulfstream G450 based in Las Vegas that will be available for charter revenue flights in early February of 2025, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing comprehensive aviation solutions.

Regulatory Innovation Enhancing Fractional Ownership

SkyShare is also enhancing the value for its fractional owners by leveraging 91K regulations. Beginning this quarter, SkyShare will enable fractional owners to enjoy private flight services without the burden of federal excise tax (FET) on their shares. This initiative reflects SkyShare's ongoing commitment to making private aviation more accessible and cost-effective, allowing clients to maximize their flying experiences while minimizing expenses.

A Vision for 2025 and Beyond

SkyShare remains dedicated to expanding its offerings and continuing its mission of making private aviation more accessible. With a robust portfolio of services, including fractional ownership, charter, brokerage, and management solutions, SkyShare is poised to deliver unmatched value and dynamic flight options while ensuring top-tier service for all clients.

For more information about SkyShare and its services, visit skyshare.com.

About SkyShare

SkyShare is a private aviation company that guides fast-moving entrepreneurs and businesses to compete and thrive by leveraging the safest, most cost-effective, full-service private flight solutions. We show you how to use jets to buy back your time, scale your company, and create unforgettable experiences. Our Fractional, Management, Brokerage, Charter, and FBO teams work seamlessly together, amplifying the value we deliver to our clients. With multiple lines of business operating as one, we provide an unmatched level of service due to our deep knowledge of every aspect of private flight. This helps SkyShare ensure you can Love Your Journey® once again. For more information, visit skyshare.com.

