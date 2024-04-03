SkyShare Unveils SkyShare SFX+, Groundbreaking Heavy Jet Fractional Ownership Program

SALT LAKE CITY, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SkyShare, a full-service private aviation solution founded on customer-centric excellence, introduces SkyShare SFX+, a new fractional program providing guaranteed access to Gulfstream G450s, Challenger 300s, Gulfstream G200s, Citation Excels, Citation CJ2s, and Pilatus PC-12s. Through this offering, SkyShare aims to redefine business travel for entrepreneurs and companies with a footprint in the Western U.S.

SkyShare's model maintains consistent Initial Investment and Monthly Management Fees, irrespective of the aircraft selected. This unique feature allows owners to tailor their flying experience to each journey's specific needs without the burden of complicated interchange formulas. Whether it's a romantic getaway to Hawaii aboard a Gulfstream G450, or a swift business trip on a Citation CJ2, or taking the kids and their friends to a ski town with a short runway in a Pilatus PC-12, SkyShare SFX+ offers unparalleled flexibility combined with cost-effective pricing and an unwavering commitment to customer success.

At the core of the SkyShare SFX+ innovation is a revolutionary day-based ownership model. Each fractional share, starting as little as 1/16th, unlocks twenty days of flight utilization per year, with a low-commitment three-year term, and transparent costs encompassing Monthly Management Fees, Hourly Rates, and incidental expenses. This structure ensures predictability and ease of budgeting for CFOs navigating the complex fiscal landscape of private flight.

"We flipped the traditional model at SkyShare, starting with the customer experience and working backwards," states Cory Bengtzen, CEO and visionary behind SkyShare. "Over my 15 years owning this company and piloting aircraft, I've been so fortunate to pick the brains of fellow entrepreneurs, jet owners, pilots, maintenance techs, FBO owners, and jet operators on what's missing in private flight…and I think we're onto something really special with SFX+. I can't think of another flight program in the world that gives the customer these flight options, with guaranteed availability, for just one share."

In addition to guaranteed access to an extensive range of pre-owned and completely refurbished, low-time aircraft, SkyShare SFX+ sets a new standard in private aviation with its unmatched flexibility and capacity for international operations. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and boasting bases across the Western U.S. and two Fixed Base Operations (FBOs), SkyShare stands as a pillar of reliability and growth in the aviation industry.

Recognized by Inc. 5000 and Utah100 for its exponential growth and consistent profitability for the past three years running, SkyShare remains committed to guiding entrepreneurs and businesses towards success.

With an accessible entry point, owners can fly the most diverse fleet in America with just one share, coupled with the convenience of a short, three-year commitment, ensuring flexibility and peace of mind.

About SkyShare

Founded in 2009 by CEO Cory Bengtzen, SkyShare has disrupted the private aviation industry with its customer-centric approach and innovative flight solutions. Offering a spectrum of services including fractional ownership, aircraft management, brokerage, charter, and FBO operations, SkyShare serves as a guide to private fliers. SkyShare guides fast-moving entrepreneurs + businesses to compete and thrive leveraging the safest, most cost-effective, full-service private flight solutions. SkyShare helps clients utilize jets to save time, scale their companies, and create emotionally-charged experiences people never forget.

