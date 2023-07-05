SKYSHIP SERVICES PARTNERS WITH DICK'S SPORTING GOODS AND HAWORTH MARKETING + MEDIA, LAUNCHING AN ICONIC BLIMP MARKETING CAMPAIGN FOR DICK'S HOUSE OF SPORT IN HOUSTON, TX

HOUSTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the arrival of the DICK'S Sporting Goods blimp into Houston, TX, beginning a month-long blimp marketing and promotional campaign for the sporting goods retailer. The blimp, its 2 pilots and ground crew of 14, just finished an epic journey from a hangar in San Jose, CA, crossing Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

Throughout July, the DICK'S House of Sport blimp will be flying above Houston and surrounding areas, appearing above DICK'S Sporting Goods store events, Houston Astros and Dynamo games, the Concacaf Gold Cup, and various concerts and festivals.

The airship is an American Blimp A170 Lightship owned and operated by Skyship Services. It is 178ft long, 55ft high and 46ft wide, with 170,000 cu ft of helium inside its envelope. It is also one of only 4 blimps flying in the United States today.

Skyship Services Inc. (SSI) is the world's largest full-service owner and operator of Lighter-Than-Air (LTA) technology platforms, which includes fully certified airships, aerostats and mooring systems, and airborne radar systems for lease or purchase. SSI has decades of experience in the LTA industry, and owns the Skyship and Sentinel Series airships together with complete Aerostat systems from 56,000 to 660,000 cu ft. In April 2023, SSI acquired all airship assets and IP from Airsign Airship Group and its affiliates. This valuable addition to its product portfolio enabled SSI to also offer Lightships to its clients globally adding to the wide variety of LTA platform uses, including but not limited to advertising, broadcasting, surveillance, border patrol, security, and telecommunications.

