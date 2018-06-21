SkySlope Integrates Adwerx Enterprise To Streamline The Listing Process

The partnership brings the two products together in a single workflow for agents and brokers and is available for all Adwerx Enterprise brokerages that are using the company's popular Automated Listing Advertising Program. Every time a seller is added in SkySlope, the information is automatically synced with Adwerx — eliminating double entry and streamlining the listing process. This will ensure that the seller will see the ads marketing their property as soon as the advertisements are live online.

Adwerx creates listing ad campaigns that are targeted based on the property address and use behavioral targeting and other key factors to reach the largest pool of potential buyers. This added exposure gives sellers the confidence to know that their homes are being extensively marketed on the popular media outlets and social media websites that people visit every day.

SkySlope's cloud-based digital transaction management platform is used by over 1,800 brokerages covering 5,000 offices, powering 160,000 agents to initiate nearly 2 million real estate transactions a year.

"We're always looking for more ways to empower agents and make their lives easier," says SkySlope's CEO, Tyler Smith. "Many of the top producing agents across the country were already using Adwerx and SkySlope. Our integration simplifies their workflow and saves them a ton of time. The decision to partner with Adwerx was really a no-brainer."

"Adwerx and SkySlope are both dedicated to providing powerful technology that simplifies important tasks in the real estate process," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Working together is going to provide value to brokers, agents, and the clients they serve."

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 100,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive platform for real estate professionals to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. SkySlope streamlines the transaction process so real estate professionals can focus on growing their business. SkySlope's digital, cloud-based solution includes automated file review, real-time compliance tracking, and fully integrated forms. With best-in-class customer service, SkySlope's award-winning support team is available 24/7/365. SkySlope is proudly headquartered in Sacramento, CA. For more information, visit skyslope.com﻿

CONTACT: Audie Chamberlain, 310-562-5114, press@lionandorb.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyslope-integrates-adwerx-enterprise-to-streamline-the-listing-process-300669425.html

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

