SkySpecs - Wind Energy O&M Solutions Provider - Welcomes Patrick Siep to Serve as VP of Sales, Europe and Latin America

As the market leader in offshore robotic data collection in Europe, Siep's goal is to build upon that success for onshore business in Europe and Latin America. "With the fastest autonomous drone inspections in the industry, state-of-the-art software platform, and a highly knowledgeable team, I'm confident we are in an auspicious position to do so," said Siep.

"SkySpecs is rapidly growing its operations throughout Europe. Patrick has deep knowledge in the wind industry and shares our vision for optimizing operations and maintenance, making wind power more sustainable. We are excited to add him to our growing team," said Danny Ellis, SkySpecs' CEO.

Siep has held prior management positions in service and turbine sales at both Siemens Wind Power and Nordex Acciona. In addition, he has extensive experience with globally active European utility companies.

"Having worked in the industry for over seven years, I know the importance of reducing LCoE during the O&M phase. I am convinced that the best way to do this is by increasing the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics. I am thrilled to join SkySpecs, who is taking digitization of blade services and asset management to the next level," Siep said.

