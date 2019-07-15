SkySurf.Travel's New Tool Makes Wandering the World Super Cheap

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySurf.Travel just made it a whole lot easier to plan affordable successive trips to locations throughout the United States, India, Brazil and Europe with the introduction of the flight aggregator site's newest tool – the multi-city trip generator. Future updates will allow for building multi-stop trips to cities throughout the world.

SkySurf.Travel trip to Malta, one of Romanna's (SkySurf.Travel travel writer's) destinations. Eight destinations in Europe for the total price of $815 generated through SkySurf.Travel

Visitors to the site can plan their trips by filling out a short form that requests the user's home airport, destination selection, departure and end dates, number of passengers, currency, and the number of desired locations to stopover. The tool then builds a multi-city itinerary that allows the traveler to visit up to nine locations for as little as the cost of an average roundtrip ticket to a single place.

Gregory Rzeczko, SkySurf.Travel's founder talked about the possibilities the tool creates, "SkySurf was built to help people tour the world on a budget. Our latest tool supports that mission and takes it one step further. Users will discover new places, and they'll travel to places they never thought of when it's built into their itinerary – where they'll hopefully find unexpected wonder and culture that'll make them want to go back."

SkySurf.Travel's primary tool was introduced in 2017, and its capabilities are highlighted on the site's blog through the eyes of Romanna. Her blog series, which includes descriptions and photographs of each destination, offers a case study of SkySurf, which allowed Romanna to plan a trip to eight cities in Europe for $815.

"It's really fun hearing about Romanna's adventures as she travels from place to place. Our new multi-city trip generator tool will make it so more people can plan their own tours of the country or the world – and that has always been our number one goal," Rzeczko noted.

Learn more about SkySurf.Travel's multi-city trip generator tool on the blog, or try it here.

About SkySurf.Travel

SkySurf.Travel caters to flexible travelers who want to see the world. The site's intuitive tools help the curious gain access to inexpensive flights to a variety of dream destinations and make it easy to plan for multiple stops along the way. SkySurf.Travel makes worldwide airfare as affordable as a bus ticket. Start planning an adventure at www.SkySurf.Travel.

Contact:

Gregory Rzeczko

SkySurf.Travel

(718)216-3892

218014@email4pr.com

www.skysurf.travel

SOURCE SkySurf.Travel