SkySwitch and Datagate to Provide Telecom Resellers with Advanced Billing Integrations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datagate Innovation, the leading Software as a Service (SaaS) telecom billing solution for managed service providers (MSPs), and SkySwitch, the leading channel-only white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform provider, announced that SkySwitch is now Datagate's first authorized sales and support partner in North America. The announcement of this new relationship, which creates one of the most efficient platforms in the market for resellers to manage and bill customers, was made at ITEXPO 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Datagate is bringing their telecom billing solution directly to SkySwitch resellers, further positioning SkySwitch as the leading single-point supplier to white label telecom resellers, VARs, ISPs and MSPs. As white label providers, SkySwitch and Datagate are both dedicated to enabling MSPs to resell cloud voice and other UCaaS services.

"This is a first for Datagate in North America. By working with SkySwitch, we're able to provide our billing solutions directly to their reseller base, bringing to them significant efficiencies for all parties involved," said Datagate CEO, Mark Loveys. "Datagate has strong synergies with SkySwitch, as we both service MSPs and CSPs that resell telecom services under their own brand. Together, we both bring strong partnerships and integrations, including those with ConnectWise and others."

In addition to ConnectWise Manage, Datagate also integrates with QuickBooks, Xero and other popular accounting packages.

"Datagate's appeal to our SkySwitch resellers is that it tightly integrates with ConnectWise Manage, and other solutions and services they use, to offer them greater efficiencies and higher profitability," said SkySwitch President and Founder, Eric Hernaez.

About Datagate

Datagate Innovation is an international software developer that specializes in telecom billing solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The company has offices in the USA, Canada and New Zealand. Datagate's SaaS telecom billing solution integrates with most popular accounting systems, payment gateways, telecom tax engines and PSA systems, enabling MSPs to rate and bill telecommunications services, including unified communications, VoIP, tolls, cellular, data plans and other services.

Datagate has everything required to make telecommunications easy, profitable, safe and compliant for ConnectWise MSPs in America, U.K, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Visit https://www.datagate-i.com/ to see Datagate at work.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

