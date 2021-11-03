SkySwitch Awarded 2021 TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch , the leading next-generation white-label UCaaS platform, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named The SkySwitch Store as a 2021 TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award winner presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine .

The TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award honors products that display innovation, unique features, and significant contributions toward improving communications technology. This award is bestowed to companies that demonstrate ground-breaking contributions to the industry.

"The entire team at SkySwitch is ecstatic to be recognized by TMC this year," said Jayson Jones, Vice President of Sales for SkySwitch. "We launched The SkySwitch Store to make it easier for our partners to quickly order products that are pre-qualified with the SkySwitch network. This has significantly improved installation time for our partners, and their customers, while also eliminating support issues."

The SkySwitch Store lives within SkySwitch's Resellers' Dashmanager portal and offers our resellers a convenient way to take advantage of our buying power to purchase hardware and services from our distributor partners at competitive prices. Ordering through the SkySwitch Store also allows for auto-provisioning of devices so that the recipient can simply plug and play rather than spend the time to manually configure and provision phones on location.

"The TMC Labs INTERNET TELEPHONY Innovation Award recognizes the best and the most unique products and services that this industry has to offer. SkySwitch has proven its commitment to quality and the further development of the IP communications industry through The SkySwitch Store," stated Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC."Congratulations to the entire team at SkySwitch for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of IP communications," Tehrani added.

The 2021 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners are highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine's online news portal.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is a US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication customers, including MSPs, agents, and interconnect ISPs, WISPs, and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text, and fax communications.

SkySwitch is a BCM One company.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP CommunicationsAuthority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com .

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases.

Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet

