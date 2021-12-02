SkySwitch Awarded a 2021 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch , the leading next-generation white-label UCaaS platform, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named The SkySwitch UCaaS Platform as a recipient of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine .

2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award

SkySwitch, a BCM One company, is a leading next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs, and VARs. SkySwitch provides U.S. and Canadian resellers the ability to brand their own UCaaS platform, increase their UCaaS profit margins up to 60%, and quickly start selling best of breed solutions to support hybrid working to businesses on a global level.

"It's an honor to have SkySwitch recognized by TMCnet, demonstrating that our UCaaS platform is amongst the elite in the industry," stated Jayson Jones, Vice President of Sales for SkySwitch. "This also indicates that as the market for unified communications is constantly changing, SkySwitch is the leader in the white-label UCaaS space."

SkySwitch combines best-in-class customer support with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text, and fax communications. Resellers also have access to a fully-configured API, robust ecosystem, geo-redundant infrastructure, pay-per-seat pricing, branded billing, two-way customizable business SMS messaging, device management from the start, the innovative SkySwitch store with auto-provisioned devices, and a channel-only white label approach.

"Congratulations to SkySwitch for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. The SkySwitch UCaaS Platform has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users," stated Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC.

