SkySwitch Brings Annual User Group Conference, Vectors 2019, to Orlando

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel-exclusive white-label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider, is bringing Vectors 2019, their fourth annual user group conference, to Orlando, Florida. Vectors is scheduled for October 27-30 at the spectacular Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando. The annual conference features expert-led training sessions designed to transform a technology reseller or MSPs' business.

Vectors 2019 will provide resellers with the tools needed to succeed with educational sessions that span sales, marketing, business and technical tracks. Vectors will also feature industry experts and keynote speakers including Vonage co-founder and telecom industry luminary Jeff Pulver, Vice Chairman of Alchemist, sales training expert Keenan, CEO/President and Chief Antagonist at A Sales Guy Inc, and one of the telecom industry's leading analysts, Amy Lind, Research Manager at IDC Communications Services.

"Vectors is always an experience, but last year you [SkySwitch] raised the bar," said Abraham Lemmer, President of Compu-Phone Voice & Data , who attended Vectors 2018. "Nashville's venue was amazing; the workshops were on target and informative to the full gamut of UCaaS partners. The lectures were inspirational and the networking kept us connected and growing all year."

This year, the opening night welcome reception will be sponsored exclusively by Poly , Vectors' 2019 title sponsor. The next night, Compliance Solutions, Inc. (CSI ) will sponsor Vectors Annual Dinner Party, featuring a special musical guest. Other sponsors include 888VoIP , Datagate Innovation , Ecosmob Technologies , IPpay , Jabra , Jenne, Inc. , Loup , Pangea Communications , Rev.io , Snom Americas , TeleDynamics and Yealink .

"Our annual Vectors conference has become the pinnacle of gatherings for over four hundred SkySwitch resellers from across North America. Vectors is the optimal place to share ideas, network, gain insight about new business communication trends and hear SkySwitch's development roadmap," said SkySwitch's Vice President of Sales, Jayson Jones. "On a personal level, it's the perfect opportunity for our SkySwitch executives and team members to engage with our customers one-on-one, and extend the friendships we have built over the past five years."

Early-bird registration is available before August 15, 2019. The early-bird rate includes the standard registration package.

To learn more about Vectors 2019, visit the official conference website and sign up for the Vectors 2019 newsletter to stay updated on the latest news, blog posts and video teasers from SkySwitch.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled and branded Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

Media Contact:

Emily Vasquez

813-226-1815

219363@email4pr.com

SOURCE SkySwitch