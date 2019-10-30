SkySwitch Enables Advanced SIP Trunking to 3CX Partners

ORLANDO, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch has announced the availability of its Advanced SIP Trunking solution for 3CX Partners. The white label service, which was introduced at Vectors 2019, is available to new and existing SkySwitch and 3CX channel partners, enabling them to brand the SIP Trunking service as their own.

The solution also allows 3CX partners to create and manage virtual connections, linking a 3CX telephone system to the public switched telephone network (PSTN) using voice-over-IP (VoIP), which can be bundled with 3CX hosting with full support from expert telecom engineers.

"With our platform-as-a-service, 3CX Partners can offer an advanced SIP Trunking solution of their own without the headaches and expense of operating the underlying infrastructure," said SkySwitch President, Eric Hernaez. "By offering our white-labeled SIP Trunking service, 3CX Partners accomplish several objectives which include the ability to create a valuable new source of monthly recurring revenue, enhancing their standing as a technology expert with customers and making their other services more sticky."

The new offering incorporates delegated administration to a white label portal with brandable reseller billing that features telecom taxation and compliance options. Other features of the solution include advanced troubleshooting capabilities, with access to a SIP ladder graph packet capture for every call, fully automated DID portal for number selection and management, access to competitively priced US, Canadian and International phone numbers, access to expert Local Number Portability (LNP) staff that are available 24/7 and a scalable geo-diverse SIP network with 99.99 percent uptime SLA.

"The partnership between 3CX and SkySwitch has huge potential," said Greg Steinig, VP of Sales at 3CX. "This joint solution offers incredible benefits for our partners. We have worked with SkySwitch to provide Resellers with an underlying infrastructure that will offer them a new source of recurring revenue through their ConnectWise Portal and the ability to manage all their services from one central dashboard."

SkySwitch's Advanced SIP Trunking also integrates with ConnectWise, the leading software platform built for technology solutions providers (TSPs) to run their entire as-a-service business — allowing all PBX service administration from within the ConnectWise Manage portal. "This approach makes it easy for 3CX partners who manage their business through ConnectWise," added Hernaez. "ConnectWise simplifies their lives while giving them more control, greater flexibility and easier management."

About 3CX

3CX is a 100% channel company and is the developer of an open standards software IP PBX which innovates communications and replaces proprietary PBXs. 3CX cuts telco costs and boosts company productivity and mobility.

With integrated WebRTC web conferencing; apps for Mac, Windows, Android, iOS and the web; and a full suite of collaboration features, 3CX offers companies a complete communications package out of the box.

250,000 customers worldwide use 3CX including Boeing, McDonalds, Hugo Boss, Ramada Plaza Antwerp, Harley Davidson, Wilson Sporting Goods and Pepsi. Maintaining its global presence, 3CX has offices in the U.S., U.K., Germany, South Africa, Russia and Australia. Visit 3CX on Facebook, and on Twitter.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

Contact:

Emily Vasquez

813-226-1815

228234@email4pr.com

SOURCE SkySwitch