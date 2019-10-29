SkySwitch Introduces New SD-WAN Products in Collaboration with Adaptiv Networks

OTTAWA, Ontario and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, officially announced the release of a new software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) product suite, in collaboration with Adaptiv Networks. Adaptiv is the creator of powerful SD-WANs for business-critical application traffic that requires high availability and reliable uptime. The announcement was made to SkySwitch's reseller and partner community at Vectors 2019, the SkySwitch annual user-group conference.

"Broadband reliability and performance make our SD-WAN solution ideal for telecom and more reliable for voice communications," said Adaptiv CEO, Bernard Breton. "For business, real-time communication is as mission-critical as it gets. Adaptiv SD-WAN assures any business cloud apps that need to be running, stay running."

As a growing number of SMBs move to the cloud and look for reliable connectivity solutions, SkySwitch Resellers can now sell the Adaptiv SD-WAN solution to their customers. Sold in the SkySwitch online store, SkySwitch resellers receive preferred pricing on Adaptiv's solutions, ensuring a seamless experience, rapid service provisioning, ongoing support, and SD-WAN sales certification training.

"SkySwitch is committed to empowering our reseller community with the best in class solutions. Our rollout of the Adaptiv SD-WAN will significantly expand sales opportunities for our resellers," said Eric Hernaez, Founder and President of SkySwitch. "More than just another source of recurring revenue, innovative SD-WAN solutions that are complete, agile and bundled with UCaaS, makes for a far more sticky solution."

Adaptiv's SD-WAN offerings take control of the inbound traffic flows and have been engineered using a network of distributed gateways utilizing patented software to manage bi-directional QoS. The result provides a higher level of quality for both legs of the call. This is all made possible by Adaptiv's control of the last mile traffic between the customer edge and the cloud gateway.

"UCaaS is a great opportunity for MSPs, and by partnering with Adaptiv Networks for SD-WAN, SkySwitch resellers can now offer a turnkey solution that's a cut above the competition," Jon Arnold, Principal Analyst at J Arnold & Associates , said. "A key strength of Adaptiv's managed SD-WAN platform is providing the 'unbreakable' connectivity that enterprises get with MPLS, but at a fraction of the cost, and with the flexibility to support a wide range of endpoints for seamless access to UCaaS from the cloud."

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks' software-defined network to provide secure, lower-cost, higher-performance and more reliable cloud networks for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 200 customers, with more than 2,500 sites deployed through 25 Partners across North America. Adaptiv Networks has been delivering software-defined solutions since 2002.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

Contact:

Emily Vasquez

813-226-1815

228137@email4pr.com

SOURCE SkySwitch