SkySwitch Introduces Teams Connector

TAMPA, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, a channel-only, white-label Unified Communications as a Service provider for resellers focused on small business, has introduced Teams Connector, the best way to combine Microsoft Teams' functionality with SkySwitch's robust cloud communications platform. The Teams Connector simplifies calling, messaging, and collaboration, putting it all together in one easy-to-deploy and set-up application interface that is a registered endpoint connected to the Skyswitch Cloud PBX.

SkySwitch resellers can now offer their customers the best of both worlds in one package that integrates the two services and is made accessible through the Teams softphone. By combining Microsoft Teams, and its full-function softphone, with SkySwitch's advanced cloud communications services, customers will have what they have come to expect from their resellers, all in one easy-to-use package.

With Teams Connector, SkySwitch has enabled resellers to offer their customers both extension-to-extension dialing and PSTN calling and end-user portal management within the Microsoft Teams desktop, web, and mobile client applications. The integration also offers resellers' customers the full collaboration capabilities of Microsoft Teams that is available to them as Microsoft licensed customers.

As a result, Teams Connector provides resellers the opportunity to increase revenue, ease interoperability and continue to maintain their customers' telecommunication needs by eliminating the either-or approach of using either Teams or the SkySwitch white-label service they sell over the other.

Once a SkySwitch reseller has deployed the Teams Connector to a customer, the end-user can make full use of the native dialer found inside the Teams application with full control of the advanced PBX features SkySwitch offers and the complementary collaboration, calling, and messaging features of Teams. Everything from softkeys to portal access, notifications, star codes, and queueing become more accessible without leaving Microsoft Teams.

"Microsoft Teams is now one of the most used real-time communications applications for meetings and messaging. By providing resellers with the ability to combine the services, they can now offer a complete solution and generate additional revenue," said Frank Babusik, SkySwitch's Chief Operating Officer. "This happens when you have a single softphone that can work with Teams and the SkySwitch platform as it's easier for the customer to be more in control of their communications from inside a single application. The Teams Connector is a natural extension to our platform and bridges the two services together in an elegant manner."

ABOUT SKYSWITCH

SkySwitch, a BCM One company, is a US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs, and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text, and fax communications.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services to IT leaders and channel resellers nationwide. Serving over 18,000 customers and 7,000+ channel resellers, BCM One offers UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Managed SIP, Microsoft Teams, Managed SD-WAN, Managed Connectivity, Microsoft Azure, Technology Expense Management and Network Monitoring and Management. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." BCM One's family of brands include: SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, nexVortex and SkySwitch. To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com .

