SkySwitch Launches New Appointment Reminder App

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch , the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has released Appointment Reminder, a new application that makes appointment scheduling and management easier for service-based businesses.

Consumer-centric engagement applications are in high demand for service-based companies, and SkySwitch resellers are now equipped with a solution that works seamlessly with the Cloud Voice, Business SMS and other UCaaS products that their customers use.

With this new application, customers of SkySwitch resellers' can now easily schedule and record appointments, and configure automated reminder campaigns for those appointments. Reminder campaigns can be set up as voice or SMS reminders, or a combination of the two. These campaigns can either be scheduled as one-time events or as recurring reminders. In addition, the new solution can be integrated with hundreds of CRM applications and other online scheduling services using popular workflow automation tools, like Zapier and IFTTT, so reminders can be scheduled automatically when an appointment is created.

"This new application gives SkySwitch resellers a leg-up when it comes to pursuing their clientele in service-based industries, such as the healthcare, personal care, hospitality verticals or anything that requires follow-up activity," SkySwitch President and Founder, Eric Hernaez, said. "As Business SMS continues to grow in popularity, specialized tools, like our Appointment Reminder app, become pivotal to the success of service-based companies that utilize SMS and Cloud Voice in very specific, recurring ways. Now, SkySwitch resellers have a significant new feature that brings real value across a wide range of industries, and allows them to differentiate their services from other vanilla business voice offerings."

The Appointment Reminder app also includes an "Appointment Reminder Report" feature that makes it easy to filter and drill down on important details, like recipient phone number or reminder delivery status. The application can also detect pre-configured keywords so recipients can easily opt-in or opt-out of appointment reminders.

SkySwitch resellers that want to learn more about the configuration and set-up of this application should read this blog post and visit the SkySwitch Knowledge Center for official documentation and guides.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

