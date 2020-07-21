SkySwitch Named One of Three 3CX Titanium Solutions Providers in North America

TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch , the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has achieved the esteemed title of 3CX Titanium Solutions Provider, earned by annually distributing 3CX licenses to the reseller channel at the highest watermark. This achievement positions SkySwitch as one of only three Titanium-level Solution providers in all of North America.

"Reaching the 3CX Titanium Solutions Provider status is a testament to the expertise, breadth of knowledge and strong support that SkySwitch is able to provide 3CX resellers," said SkySwitch Director of 3CX Channel, Ben Macalindong. "Our team is staffed with a number of 3CX-certified experts who provide resellers with leading solutions and recommendations that are needed to run a successful UCaaS MSP practice. It's that expert knowledge which has distinguished SkySwitch among other providers and has led us to our achievement of Titanium status."

3CX Solution Providers are required to provide a "one-stop-shop" approach to resellers by offering fully-certified, managed and supported 3CX hosting services. SkySwitch's unique channel-only model equips both new and experienced 3CX resellers with full control and total client ownership to provision SIP Trunks and other complementary telco services, like Business SMS and E911.

"I'm excited to announce that SkySwitch has achieved our exclusive Titanium Partner Level as a Solution Provider," said Greg Stenig, 3CX Vice President of Sales. "Their meteoric rise is due to their comprehensive reseller platform that allows partners to 'plug and play' with 3CX."

With an unmatched channel-only model offering 24/7 support, a suite of innovative services and tools that integrate seamlessly with 3CX, SkySwitch has reached the ranks of being a preferred 3CX Solutions Provider for resellers ranging anywhere from a small telco company to a large MSP practice.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About 3CX - Affordable Business VoIP Solution

3CX is a global leader in business VoIP and Unified Communications (UC) technology. It offers customers a simple, flexible and affordable solution that dramatically cuts telephony costs and management headaches. With 3CX you are guaranteed to increase productivity, reduce business travel and telco costs, streamline operations and improve customer service.

