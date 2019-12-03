SkySwitch Opens New Corporate Headquarters While Expanding Their Leadership Team

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has opened a new corporate headquarters in Tampa, FL. The new office provides SkySwitch with the necessary space and accommodations that support the company's rapid growth, expansion of new service offerings and the ability to expand its workforce in the Tampa Bay area. Designed as an open-concept office, the space includes six meeting and huddle rooms, each fully-equipped with the latest in real-time collaboration.

In Q3 and Q4, SkySwitch hired 16 new employees and expects to continue expanding the team in Q1 of 2020. With a global workforce of 79, SkySwitch has been focused on local expansion of its Tampa headquarters, growing from just two local Tampa employees in 2018 to a total of 16 in the area, and 32 across the USA.

Recent additions to the SkySwitch team include Vice President of Business Development Harlan Hamlin, who is based in Atlanta, Chief Marketing Officer Andy Abramson, Ben Macalindong, Director of 3CX Channel, Erica Vasquez, Marketing Communications Specialist and Farid Ait Ahcene, VoIP Product Engineer.

In addition to the new team members, SkySwitch has started a local college intern program to enable aspiring marketing communications and computer science and engineering majors with real-world experience.

"SkySwitch is seeing dramatic growth, month after month, with resellers and a range of new suppliers," said SkySwitch President and Co-founder, Eric Hernaez. "With all of that happening, we outgrew our downtown location. We now have the space to grow and add more depth to our staff to increase our market leader approach of being channel exclusive and channel supportive."

The new SkySwitch headquarters is located at 101 South Hoover Blvd., Tampa, FL 33609, in the Westshore area of Tampa Bay.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs, and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text, and fax communications.

