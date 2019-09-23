SkySwitch's Vectors 2019 to Feature IDC's Amy Lind as Keynote

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch, the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has announced that Amy Lind, Research Manager at International Data Corporation (IDC), will be one of three featured keynote speakers at SkySwitch's annual user group conference, Vectors 2019 in Orlando, FL, during the three day conference that is scheduled for October 27-30th at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort.

"When planning content for Vectors, our goal is to give our resellers the tools and knowledge they need to excel. A key ingredient to their success is being aware and well informed about what's happening in the telecom marketplace," said Eric Hernaez, President and Founder of SkySwitch. "Amy Lind's perspective on today's telecom ecosystem, and where opportunities in the UCaaS market are going into 2020, will help educate our resellers where and what to be selling next year, by giving them a 360-degree view of the landscape that helps them successfully position their business."

Vectors 2019 provides SkySwitch resellers with all the tools needed to succeed in telecommunications, with educational content that covers sales and marketing, technical and business tracks. Renowned telecom industry analyst, Amy Lind, has an impressive research background that focuses on the evolution of IP voice, UC&C services, communications service provider (CSP) positioning and business model innovation.

Amy Lind's session, "The 2020 UCaaS Market For Resellers: Big Is Good, Small Customers Are Better," will provide insight into the landscape of market opportunities for resellers, investment drivers and inhibitors from a small business perspective and the pain points of SMB telecom.

"As the UCaaS market leaders shift their focus upmarket on the enterprise and pull away from the small business segments that built them, SMBs are left with few cloud-native options that meet their unique needs," said Amy Lind, Research Manager at IDC. "Fortunately, there are many ways that channel resellers can differentiate themselves from the big guys and achieve great success."

Lind plans to share why resellers should be going after this target-rich market with more effort and how they can capitalize on, and capture the market share they already focus on.

To learn more about Lind's session or Vectors 2019, visit the official conference website , and follow Vectors 2019 on social media to stay updated on the latest news, blogs and teasers from SkySwitch.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white-labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Vectors 2019

Vectors 2019 is SkySwitch's annual user group conference developed to provide SkySwitch's customers with valuable training and content. Attendees can take advantage of networking opportunities with SkySwitch partners, resellers and industry experts while sharpening their skills and learning about the latest tech advancements in the UCaaS industry.

