SKYTALE EXPANDS ITS INVESTMENT BANKING GROUP WITH NEW HIRE MIGUEL MIRELES, DIRECTOR

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skytale Group (Skytale), an investment banking and management consulting firm specializing in advising healthcare businesses, is pleased to announce that Miguel Mireles has joined the firm's Investment Banking team as Director. Mireles will help lead Skytale's sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory engagements with a hyper-focus on enhancing the firm's reach and expertise across multiple healthcare domains: dental, behavioral health, cardiology, infusion, musculoskeletal, and other related verticals.

"Strengthening investment banking, one of our core services, is a key driver for Skytale's strategic growth initiative," said Ben Hernandez, CEO and Managing Director at Skytale. "Miguel's years of complementary experience advising both founder-owned and private equity-backed healthcare businesses directly aligns with our ability to provide more robust coverage for our clients, whose needs are increasingly complex."

"The future of the healthcare services market is constantly evolving through technology, business model innovation, and regulatory guidance," said Mireles. "As a result, clients require a firm like Skytale that provides high-touch, bespoke strategic advice to ensure optimal outcomes. I look forward to expanding on the deep healthcare experience the firm has built and am confident we will continue to be in an enviable position."

Mireles brings more than 10 years of experience advising primarily healthcare businesses on mergers and acquisitions, private and public equity and debt offerings, and strategic advisory transactions with an aggregate value of over $5 billion. He joins Skytale from Houlihan Lokey and has previous experience at Robert W. Baird and Dohmen Investment Group.

About Skytale Group:

Skytale Group is an investment banking and management consulting firm based in Dallas, TX. Skytale offers tailored and comprehensive strategic guidance to healthcare businesses looking to thrive, grow, scale, sell, or understand the value of their business. Skytale's highly experienced team relies on vast knowledge of dental, medical aesthetic, and other healthcare industries they serve to guide clients in making decisions that move their businesses forward. Skytale also offers private capital funding through the service line, Skytale Capital. Certain principals of Skytale Group are licensed Investment Banking agents registered with Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Dr, Ste 235, Kansas City, MO 64116, member FINRA/SiPC. Services involving securities shall be performed by Burch. Skytale Group and Burch are unaffiliated entities.

