SKYTALE GROUP SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO THE BENGTSON CENTER FOR AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY AND SYMMETRY MEDSPA

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skytale Group (Skytale), an investment banking and management consulting firm specializing in healthcare businesses, announces that it acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery and Symmetry MedSpa (collectively "BCAPS" or the "Company") on its partnership with United Aesthetics Alliance (or "UAA"), which is sponsored by Varsity Healthcare Partners ("Varsity").

Skytale Group acted as the exclusive strategic advisor to The Bengston Center of Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery.

BCAPS, located in Grand Rapids Michigan, is led by two board-certified plastic surgeons, Drs. Brad Bengtson and David Alfonso. The Company is one of the leading medical aesthetics and plastic surgery practices in the nation offering a comprehensive suite of plastic surgery, injectables, and aesthetic services. This partnership represents UAA's first investment in the state of Michigan and is part of UAA's strategy of deliberate growth in select secondary and tertiary markets.

"The BCAPS team's dedication to hard work, commitment to quality, and attention to detail is evidenced by their consistently strong surgical outcomes and the paramount priority placed on patient experience," said Skytale's Tedd Van Gorden. "It has been a pleasure advising the owners as well as their leadership team throughout this partnership process. I am excited to see where this partnership will take them into the future."

"This transaction quite simply, would have been impossible to navigate and complete without Skytale," states Dr. Bengtson. "Their knowledge, experience and focus on healthcare was absolutely essential in connecting us with the best and most synergistic group that aligns with our mission and goals for future growth. Skytale's entire group was incredible."

Skytale Managing Director, Ben Hernandez; Senior Vice President, Tedd Van Gorden; Associate, James Wimpress; Senior Analyst, Christian Guy; and Analyst, Tommy Steis represented BCAPS in the partnership process.

About Skytale Group:

Skytale Group is a management consulting firm and investment bank based in Dallas, TX. Skytale offers tailored and comprehensive strategic guidance to medical practices looking to thrive, grow, scale, sell, or understand the value of their businesses. Skytale's highly experienced team relies on vast knowledge of dental, medical aesthetic, and other healthcare industries they serve to guide clients in making decisions that move their businesses forward. Obsessed with details and efficiency, Skytale analyzes financial statements, systems, and operations to help clients elevate every aspect of their businesses. Certain principals of Skytale Group are licensed Investment Banking agents registered with Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Dr, Ste 235, Kansas City, MO 64116, member FINRA/SiPC. Services involving securities shall be performed by Burch. Skytale Group and Burch are unaffiliated entities.

