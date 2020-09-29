SkyTerra Technologies Adds Sean Fiandaca as Systems Engineer

"Sean has an extensive background as IT manager, and we are confident that his history with scaling technology and platform upgrades will help us serve our primary client very well," said Lowe.

Darren Schriever, SkyTerra co-founder added, "Sean has been a part of our IT community for a while now, and his client-first approach and ability to dig into complex technology issues is an easy fit into the SkyTerra company culture."

Sean lives in Maynard, Massachusetts with his wife and two teenaged daughters. In his spare time, he hikes around New England including around a family home in Littleton, New Hampshire. In January he completed his most extreme hike yet: 19,341-foot Mount Kilimanjaro.

About SkyTerra Technologies: SkyTerra Technologies is an IT cloud advisory and development firm offering services for data center modernization, managed workplace, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT outsourcing. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner, we are a two-time recipient of Microsoft's East Region Rising Star Award, and have offices in Nashua, NH, Yarmouth, ME, and Vancouver, Canada. [CAGE Code: 8F6V0 / DUNS Number: 080199568]

