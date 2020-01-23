SkyTerra Technologies Expands Government Business with Authorization to Perform Federal Contracts

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyTerra Technologies, a growing IT cloud advisory and development firm, and Microsoft partner, is on track to significantly expand its government business with the recent authorization to perform federal contracts.

The company has worked with several municipalities and government entities including projects related to infrastructure conversion to Azure and digital transformation. SkyTerra was recently activated in the System for Award Management (SAM) and was assigned a CAGE Code, which now renders them eligible to compete for federal contracts.

"As a Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner, we were pleased with the news that Microsoft was awarded the $10 Billion Department of Defense Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract and SkyTerra is well positioned to work in this space," said SkyTerra founding partner, Dan Bergeron. "The primary mission of our company is to help organizations seamlessly convert from outdated and/or outgrown systems to secure work-centers capable of withstanding future growth. Our experience and foundation that we have built makes us an excellent resource for the transformation taking place in the Federal space."

SkyTerra, which just celebrated its 5th anniversary, has deep roots in IT, systems management, and cloud solutions. It has provided scalable digital transformations for companies across the US and Canada in industries ranging from financial services to food distribution.

About SkyTerra Technologies: SkyTerra Technologies is an IT cloud advisory and development firm offering services for data center modernization, managed workplace, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT outsourcing. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner, we are a two-time recipient of Microsoft's East Region Rising Star Award, and have offices in Nashua, NH, Yarmouth, ME, and Vancouver, Canada. [CAGE Code: 8F6V0 / DUNS Number: 080199568]

SOURCE SkyTerra Technologies