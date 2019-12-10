SkyTerra Technologies Welcomes Daren Rathbone as Senior Systems Engineer

"Daren is a welcome addition to the SkyTerra family with his enterprise experience in Biotech and Financial Services," said SkyTerra founding partner, Dan Bergeron. "Our customers will be pleased to work with him on Teams/Skype VOIP, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Virtual Desktop, as well as getting more value out of Azure as they expand in the cloud."

Daren brings 20 years of experience working on and leading IT teams within organizations including Cobham Defense Electronics and Wellington Management Company. Most recently he helped build a new cloud solutions department for Hologic. Daren holds a Bachelor of Science from Merrimack College and has continued to build on is IT expertise with regular technical and on the job training. Daren lives in Groton, MA, and spends his spare time hiking and kayaking in the summer and skiing in the winter with his wife and twin boys.

About SkyTerra Technologies: SkyTerra Technologies is an IT cloud advisory and development firm offering services for data center modernization, managed workplace, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT outsourcing. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner, we are a two-time recipient of Microsoft's East Region Rising Star Award, and have offices in Nashua, NH, Yarmouth, ME, and Vancouver, Canada.

