Skyven Technologies Named to the 2025 Global Cleantech 100

Identified as a top company at the forefront of sustainability solutions

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyven Technologies, a leader in emissions-free industrial steam, has been named on Cleantech Group's 2025 Global Cleantech 100 . This annual list, now in its 16th year, showcases the leading private cleantech companies driving impactful innovations in sustainability and shaping the future of the global clean economy.

Skyven Technologies and their Arcturus steam-generating heat pump recognized on the 2025 Global Cleantech 100 List.

Skyven Technologies is revolutionizing industrial decarbonization and operational efficiency through its cutting-edge steam-generating heat pump technology, Arcturus, which provides manufacturers emissions-free industrial steam at the lowest cost, with no capex required.

By combining breakthrough technology with an Energy-as-a-Service model, Skyven not only helps companies achieve sustainability goals but also delivers measurable financial savings. The recognition from Cleantech Group affirms Skyven's leadership in tackling industrial emissions—a sector responsible for nearly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are honored to be included in this year's Global Cleantech 100," said Arun Gupta, founder and CEO of Skyven Technologies. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to advancing industrial steam and delivering meaningful economic benefits for manufacturers. We believe the industrial sector can lead the way to a sustainable future, and we will continue to accelerate the transition to emissions-free steam worldwide."

The Global Cleantech 100 list serves as a barometer for the health and direction of cleantech innovation. Skyven's inclusion reflects its success in scaling solutions that address one of the most significant challenges of our time: the transition to a net-zero industrial sector. Skyven is working with industry leaders across the globe to transform industrial heat into a competitive advantage.

"2025 will be remembered as a transformative year for cleantech," said Richard Youngman, CEO of Cleantech Group. "The Global Cleantech 100 highlights innovators who are building the foundation for a sustainable and economically viable future."

About Skyven Technologies

Skyven Technologies decarbonizes hard-to-abate industries by recovering waste heat to produce emissions-free steam at the lowest cost using their Arcturus steam-generating heat pump. Skyven's proven Energy-as-a-Service model allows industrial manufacturers to achieve significant carbon footprint reductions without the upfront capital expenditure, leading to profitable decarbonization. To learn more about Skyven, visit www.skyven.co.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group is a research-driven company that helps corporates, public sector, investors and others, identify, assess, and engage with the innovative solutions and opportunities that are related to the world's massive, and growing, environmental and climate challenges. Our insights and expertise are delivered to clients all over the world through our Research, Consulting, and Events. We have been the leading authority on global cleantech innovation since 2002.

SOURCE Skyven Technologies