ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyView Atlanta, the iconic observation wheel located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, will be temporarily closed as it undergoes a comprehensive maintenance and repair process. Following a recent assessment, SkyView Atlanta believes the wheel's main axle was struck by lightning and, as a result, must be removed and repaired to ensure continued safe operation.

The scope of work requires the complete dismantling of the observation wheel, including the removal of the ring beams and spokes, so the axle can be safely transported to the specialists in Warrenton, Missouri for repair. Once the axle is rebuilt, the wheel will be reassembled and returned to service.

SkyView Atlanta, the iconic observation wheel, will be temporarily closed for a comprehensive maintenance and repairs. Post this

This extensive process is a carefully planned and routine safety measure designed to uphold the highest standards of reliability, performance, and guest safety.

Dismantling of the wheel is scheduled to begin Monday, January 12, with SkyView Atlanta expected to reopen on February 12, 2026.

Maintenance Schedule:

Start dismantling: January 12

Main axle rebuilt: January 26

Start re-installation: February 2

Re-opening: February 12

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of our guests during this temporary closure," said a SkyView Atlanta representative. "While this repair is extensive, it is essential to ensure the long-term safety and quality experience our guests expect. We look forward to welcoming everyone back very soon."

Updates regarding progress and reopening will be shared through SkyView Atlanta's website and social media channels. SkyView Atlanta looks forward to spinning again on February 12 and welcoming guests back for breathtaking, 360-degree views from the top of the city.

About SkyView Atlanta

SkyView Atlanta is a premier downtown attraction offering stunning panoramic views of Atlanta's skyline from climate-controlled gondolas. Located near Centennial Olympic Park, SkyView Atlanta provides a unique and memorable experience for visitors and locals alike.

For more information, visit: skyviewatlanta.com

SOURCE SkyView Atlanta