Skyview Capital, LLC Acquires Fidelis Cybersecurity

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private investment firm Skyview Capital, LLC (www.skyviewcapital.com) has added to its software technology portfolio with the acquisition of Bethesda, MD-based Fidelis Cybersecurity (www.fidelissecurity.com) from a consortium of investors in a stock transaction.

Fidelis Cybersecurity is a leading provider of Network Traffic Analysis and Digital Forensics and Incident Response solutions that enable enterprises and government organizations to detect, hunt and respond to advanced threats that evade traditional security solutions. Fidelis solutions are delivered as standalone network, endpoints and deception products, an integrated platform, or as a 24×7 Managed Detection and Response service that augments existing security operations, threat hunting and incident response capabilities. Fidelis employs over 250 highly skilled professionals, including some of the world's leading cybersecurity experts with specialists from the US Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Industry.

Fidelis addresses a major challenge faced by enterprises today, which see threats becoming more sophisticated. With Fidelis Elevate, organizations have a streamlined security stack that integrates network, endpoint and deception defenses, automates and orchestrates workflows, and correlates rich metadata across these security layers to ensure continuous visibility across an enterprise's cyber terrain. This allows companies and government organizations to have the necessary visibility to quickly detect, hunt and respond to threats at every step of an attack, keeping their business operations and data safe.

"This is another exciting addition to our portfolio, and we are excited to be partnering with the Fidelis team in further fueling its trajectory," said Alex Soltani, Chairman and CEO of Skyview. "With the ever-increasing complexity of digital environments and the pace of cyber threats across the world, we see an opportunity to build upon Fidelis' impressive technology and solidify its position within the IT security industry. This transaction aligns well with our investment philosophy of targeting and investing in mission critical technology businesses across a wide spectrum of verticals, from telecommunications to cybersecurity."

"We are excited to partner with Skyview Capital and benefit from their ability to help us take the Fidelis platform, which provides unmatched visibility and empowers security teams to rapidly respond to threats, into other markets. We see a great opportunity to continue evolving our solution that will further differentiate us by providing a holistic approach to keeping organizations safe in an increasingly threatening environment," said Nick Lantuh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelis Cybersecurity.

Darryl Smith, Skyview Capital's President of Global Portfolio Operations, said, "The Skyview Portfolio Operations team is working closely with the Fidelis team to ensure a smooth transition into Skyview's portfolio. We are committed to offering any and all strategic and operational support to Fidelis' management team. We have established and look forward to building upon a strong relationship with key Fidelis customers."

Going forward, Skyview will continue to pursue opportunities within the IT security category. "Skyview is committed to realizing the full value of Fidelis as a safeguard against cyber threats, and we are enthusiastic about identifying both organic and inorganic growth opportunities," added Mr. Soltani.

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and manufacturing. By leveraging its operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 30 transactions whereby it has acted as a partner to corporations and other stakeholders experiencing a strategic transition or liquidity event. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

Fidelis Cybersecurity is a leading provider of threat detection, hunting and response solutions. Fidelis combats the full spectrum of cyber-crime, data theft and espionage by providing full visibility across hybrid cloud / on-prem environments, automating threat and data theft detection, empowering threat hunting and optimizing incident response with context, speed and accuracy.

By integrating bi-directional network traffic analysis across your cloud and internal networks with email, web, endpoint detection and response, and automated deception technology, the Fidelis Elevate™ platform captures rich metadata and content that enables real-time and retrospective analysis, giving security teams the platform to effectively hunt for threats in their environment. Fidelis solutions are delivered as standalone products, an integrated platform, or as a 24×7 Managed Detection and Response service that augments existing security operations and incident response capabilities. Fidelis is trusted by Global 1000s and Governments as their last line of defense. Get in the hunt. For more information go to www.fidelissecurity.com.

