SkyView Partners Announces 2022 AVP Pro Tour Sponsorship

SkyView Sponsors Female Beach Volleyball Team

Brandie Wilkerson and Zana Muno will be Representing SkyView

Brandie and Zana are Currently Ranked #2 Women's Team

WAYZATA, Minn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyView is excited to announce their lead sponsorship of pro beach players Brandie Wilkerson and Zana Muno for the 2022 AVP Women's ProTour. The 2022 AVP Pro Tour consists of sixteen stops across the country, including Manhattan Beach, California, in August, the headquarters of SkyView's investment banking division.

Entering the start of the AVP Pro Tour, Brandie and Zana are ranked as the number two women's team. "We're thrilled to be a part of professional women's beach volleyball and sponsoring two outstanding competitors," stated Scott Wetzel, JD, CEO of SkyView. "Zana and Brandie are excellent representatives of the dedication and work ethic required to compete at a very high level on the women's pro-beach volleyball tour," stated SkyView CEO Scott Wetzel, JD.

Brandie Wilkerson is coming off a historic Olympian 5th place finish in Tokyo with Team Canada, the highest place the nations received. Brandie has been named FIVB world's best blocker and was previously ranked #1 in team in the world. Brandie has over a dozen medals on the FIVB world tour and is considered one of the top blockers in the world! "I'm looking forward to stepping on the court with Zana in confidence and style with a huge thanks to our partnership with SkyView," stated Wilkerson. "I know this season is going to be epic! So many opportunities for growth, success, and fun — I can't wait."

Zana Muno has 2x NCAA CHAMPION at UCLA, 2x All-American, AVP Rookie of the year 2019, and 3x 3rd place finish on the AVP Tour. "I am so thrilled and grateful to partner with SkyView for the upcoming AVP season," stated Muno. "I can't wait to represent the company with displays of hard work, passion, excitement, and great style on and off the court! We hope to see you at the beach!"

"It's been a pleasure to work with Scott and the SkyView team on behalf of Brandie and Zana for this partnership," stated Dakota Rae, CEO of EQ Talent. "It's refreshing to meet an organization that understands the value of women's sports and the benefits of partnering with two incredible high-level athletes in one of the fastest-growing sports in North America. We look forward to a long-term relationship with the SkyView team."

Brandie and Zana will begin AVP tournament play in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 28. "Our entire staff looks forward to supporting Brandie and Zana as they compete across the country," stated Wetzel.

About SkyView

SkyView is a Wayzata, Minnesota and Manhattan Beach, California-based investment bank and specialty lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A endeavors of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView offers listing services via the Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (www.APBOE.com), M&A consulting from a wealth management industry dedicated investment banking team, and access to bank financing through a national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders (www.skyview.com). SkyView's Synchronized M&A Solutions® provides financial advisors with a cohesive and efficient experience to implement and execute their M&A initiatives.

