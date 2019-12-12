SkyView Partners Announces "Cash Out" Financing Option for Financial Advisors

WAYZATA, Minn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyView Partners, a leading correspondent lender exclusively focused on empowering independent advisors, broker dealers, and RIAs to pursue mergers, acquisitions and succession plans, today announced a new transaction type – cash out loans.

Cash out loans allow financial advisors to "cash out" a portion of their practice value without any transfer of ownership. Independent and registered investment advisors have long recommended that their clients reduce concentrated positions in individual securities, including ownership in their company stock; this new offering provides advisors with the ability to take their own advice.

"Executives in other industries oftentimes can appreciate a liquidity event or multiple liquidity events over the course of a career. This optionality was not available to independent and registered investment advisors until now," stated SkyView Partners CEO Scott Wetzel, JD. "We are encouraged by how rapidly the banking industry is responding to the financing needs of the wealth management industry with evolving options for M&A and personal liquidity."

Bank terms and requirements for cash out loans differ slightly from M&A loans. For example, SkyView network banks allow for a cash out of approximately 20% to 33% of practice value. Furthermore, cash out recipients appreciate favorable tax treatment, while interest payments may be deductible during the repayment period.

For more information on SkyView Partners, please visit www.skyview.com.

About SkyView Partners

SkyView Partners is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based correspondent lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the entrepreneurship of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView utilizes its national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders to provide financial advisors with increased choice, flexibility, efficiency, competitive rates, terms and conditions for borrowers. Via two integrated digital marketplaces – APBOE and The Lender Marketplace – SkyView connects M&A consultants, buyers and sellers from across the United States and provides access to a broad network of lenders in an efficient turnkey experience to search, select and finance practice M&A. For more information, visit www.SKYVIEW.com and www.APBOE.com.

SOURCE SkyView Partners

Related Links

https://www.skyview.com

