SkyView Partners-Sponsored M32 Catamaran Wins 4th Annual Wayzata Match Cup

The SkyView Partners catamaran was skippered by Jennifer Wilson, leader of Team Convergence. In the face of tough competition, SkyView Partners brought home its second Match Cup win in two years.

Organized by professional sailor Sam Rogers and community leader Andrew Mullin, the Wayzata Match Cup is one of six stops in the M32 North America Series.

"We are extremely pleased with the level of competition and professionalism we had at the fourth edition of the Wayzata Match Cup, which is a real testament to the sailors and sponsors that we had on board for the 2019 edition," Rogers said.

Scott Wetzel, Managing Partner of SkyView Partners, said, "We're thrilled to be a part of the M32 catamaran community this year for the Match Cup. We were fortunate to have one of the best sailors in the world at the helm."

The SkyView Partners M32 catamaran returns to competition in Newport, Rhode Island, on July 12-14, 2019.

About SkyView Partners

SkyView Partners is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based correspondent lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the growth of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView Partners works with select partners to provide services focused on creating deal structures that optimize financing availability. In conjunction with a national network of progressive, yet well capitalized lenders, SkyView Partners provides financial advisors with increased choice, flexibility, efficiency and quality of financing rates, terms, and conditions for borrowers. For more information, visit https://www.skyview.com/

