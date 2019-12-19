SkyView Partners Surpasses $1B in Loan Sourcing for Wealth Management M&A Financing

WAYZATA, Minn., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyView Partners, a leading correspondent lender exclusively focused on empowering independent advisors, broker dealers, and RIAs to pursue mergers, acquisitions and succession plans, today announced they exceeded $1B in loan sourcing for the wealth management industry in under two years of operation.

"Sourcing over $1 billion in less than twenty-four months helps substantiate our projected $70 to $90 billion in M&A financing demand we project over the next 10 years," stated Scott Wetzel, JD, CEO, SkyView Partners. "SkyView's unique model of utilizing a national network of regional and community banks to fund these transactions, while maintaining a singular focus on lending in the wealth management vertical, provides us with the requisite scale to satiate industry demand."

From the $1billion in requests for financing, SkyView has closed over $175MM in loans funded for independent and registered financial advisors since March of 2018. The delta between financing requested and loans funded represents pending loan demand over the next three years.

Historically, financing options have been limited in the wealth management industry due to a lack of experience lending to financial advisors. At the same time, advisors have had little experience entering into a relationship with a regional or community bank to pursue commercial financing. SkyView continues to change the landscape for advisor access to financing with over twenty-three banks participating in their online Lender Marketplace for wealth management industry loans.

"Since inception, we have been able to efficiently fund a significant amount of financing requests via a conventional (non-SBA) loan structure, and maintain a considerable pipeline for closing dates set over the next two to three years," stated Wetzel. Underscoring the importance of making timely requests for financing, Wetzel continued, "We can underwrite and fund a transaction in under thirty days; however, we recommend that advisors engage us long before they are set to close. At SkyView, we ascertain what each advisor's long-term M&A goals are and introduce them to the bank best suited for their needs far in advance of any transaction."

About SkyView Partners

SkyView Partners is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based correspondent lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the entrepreneurship of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView utilizes its national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders to provide financial advisors with increased choice, flexibility, efficiency, competitive rates, terms and conditions for borrowers. Via two integrated digital marketplaces – APBOE and The Lender Marketplace – SkyView connects M&A consultants, buyers and sellers from across the United States and provides access to a broad network of lenders in an efficient turnkey experience to search, select and finance practice M&A. For more information, visit www.SKYVIEW.com and www.APBOE.com.

