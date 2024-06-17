SKYVIEW to Improve Sports Performance by Appointing Dr. Troy Flanagan to its Circadian Lighting Scientific Advisory Board

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYVIEW, the world's first human light, that brings the extraordinary power of the sun and sky into our homes, announced sports performance scientist Dr. Troy Flanagan, Ph.D. Has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Flanagan has spent over 20 years directing the sport science and medicine programs for various Olympic and Professional sports teams where he has been exploring the use of adaptive lighting to improve athletic performance.

Dr. Troy Flanagan

Troy is the Vice President of Performance for the Milwaukee Bucks. He oversees the sport science, medicine, nutrition, sports technology, and sports psychology program. The collaboration between Troy Flanagan and the Bucks' best-in-class performance team has been instrumental in optimizing player well-being. Additionally, Troy's strategic vision and dedication have made a significant impact within the organization, contributing to the Bucks' NBA championship victory in 2021.

Dr. Flanagan holds a first-class honors degree in Human Movement Science and a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia. Throughout his career, he has received several awards, including the ACHPER Award of Excellence, the Australian Postgraduate Award Scholarship, and the Tom Osborn Award for services and contributions to sports nutrition. Flanagan also actively participates in advisory boards and committees, including those for the Apieron Life Research Advisory Committee, the Steadman Philippon Research Institute, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

"In joining SKYVIEW's Scientific Advisory Board, I am excited to contribute to the advancement of technology that stands to revolutionize the way we approach health and athletic performance," expressed Dr. Flanagan. He further emphasized the significance of circadian rhythm in enhancing sleep and overall performance, adding, "SKYVIEW distinguishes itself as a pioneer in the management of circadian rhythms, setting a new standard for the industry."

The Scientific Advisory Board at SKYVIEW is comprised of experts from diverse fields, each contributing their wealth of knowledge and lifelong dedication to creating innovative wellness solutions at the intersection of science and technology. Their collective expertise complements SKYVIEW's in-house circadian biology and light engineering resources to expand application of this powerful, adaptive lighting. The combined expertise and vision advances the company's mission to rekindle our relationship with natural light for a healthier, more fulfilled life. In a world where we spend more than 93% of our lives indoors under standard, unhealthy lighting, this is a critical mission.

Dr. Flanagan will work to integrate advanced SKYVIEW lighting solutions into Athletic Performance and Sleep Support programs for athletes. These initiatives aim to use the alerting aspects of light to improve training regimens and the circadian enhancing aspects to improve overall sleep. The combination of innovative technology and evidence-based approaches sets a new standard in the field, benefiting every day and professional athletes alike.

"SKYVIEW isn't just about illumination, it's about better light for a better life," mentions Deepak Savadatti, CEO of BIOS Lighting. "Dr. Troy Flanagan has long understood the importance of circadian rhythms in optimizing sleep and performance and being a part of SKYVIEW's Scientific Advisory Board presents an opportunity for him to drive forward this game-changing technology that positively influences both health and athletic performance."

SKYVIEW provides light with optimal spectral composition, intensity, and color at the right times of day to align with the body's circadian rhythm. The innovative lighting solutions aim to mimic natural sunlight patterns indoors, adjusted to your activity schedule. Whether you are working or winding down, SKYVIEW works with your circadian rhythm to ensure that your lighting environment supports your sleep, wakefulness, and overall well-being.

"Light plays a critical role in human well-being, whether you're an athlete, an astronaut, or the everyday sportsperson," mentions Robert Soler, Founder and Chief Scientist of BIOS and Subject Matter Expert for Circadian Lighting System on board NASA's International Space Station. "Whether its optimizing circadian rhythms or enhancing performance, we will continue to improve the global well-being of people through cutting-edge lighting solutions."

For more information about the science behind SKYVIEW please visit skyviewlight.com/science/.

About SKYVIEW™

At SKYVIEW, we commit ourselves to human health and wellness by harnessing the science and power of natural light, fostering a world where people can live their best.

Founded by former NASA engineers, SKYVIEW sets itself apart by blending meticulous craftsmanship with science to reignite the essential bond between humans and sunlight. SKYVIEW is your window to the revitalizing power of natural light, a premium addition to your wellness routine, and a transformative influence on your daily performance. It is not just about lighting up a room; it is about lighting up your life. SKYVIEW is indeed 'more than light'.

Discover your best self with SKYVIEW, a human light proven to enhance your productivity, mood, and sleep.

Contact:

Arnold Chavez

the deFIANT PR

[email protected]

SOURCE SKYVIEW