Skyview Ventures Expands Biodiversity and Data-Driven Beekeeping Program Across Multi-State Solar Portfolio with HiveTracks

Innovative initiative integrates pollinator habitat, biodiversity monitoring, and environmental data collection across solar projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CRESTON, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyview Ventures , a U.S.-based renewable energy investor, together with its solar company, Davis Hill Development, today announces the expansion of its partnership with HiveTracks , a biodiversity intelligence platform, to scale data-driven environmental monitoring and managed pollinator programs across its solar portfolio. The program integrates apiaries, environmental monitoring, and pollinator habitats into operating and developing solar projects across multiple U.S. states.

Innovative initiative integrates pollinator habitat, biodiversity monitoring, and environmental data collection across solar projects

Skyview Ventures is both an investor in HiveTracks and the company's first solar industry client. The collaboration began in 2025 with eight solar projects across New York, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Connecticut. Following the success of the initial rollout, Skyview Ventures plans to expand the program to additional sites in 2026.

"This partnership reflects our broader vision that renewable energy projects should be developed with long-term environmental stewardship in mind," said Andy Karetsky, CEO of Skyview Ventures. "By integrating biodiversity monitoring, pollinator habitats, and data-driven land management into our solar portfolio, we are demonstrating that solar projects can deliver environmental benefits beyond clean energy generation and play a meaningful role in supporting local ecosystems."

Each participating solar site is managed by local beekeepers recruited and supported by HiveTracks. These apiaries serve not only for honey production but also as environmental monitoring tools, offering insight into ecosystem health and land use impact over time

HiveTracks produces environmental metrics, visualized on a per site and portfolio level, generating actionable recommendations to improve ecological conditions and biodiversity. The data collected comprise pollinator and plant diversity and abundance, and are complemented with hive-based testing for eDNA and ecotoxicology. In 2025, the honey produced at the program's apiaries was bottled and donated to food banks and given away as gifts.

The program spans projects at multiple stages of development—from pre-construction through operations—allowing Skyview Ventures to evaluate environmental impact across the full lifecycle of solar project development. Following annual analysis, HiveTracks provides site-specific recommendations that allow Davis Hill Development , the project operator, to implement pollinator-friendly operations and maintenance practices, and improve habitat conditions over time.

"Solar energy already provides environmental benefits, but with HiveTracks, we saw an opportunity to go further," said Maria Morales Ferrebus, Solar Development Associate at Skyview Ventures. "In our first year, the data provided valuable insights into ecosystem health across our sites. For example, we identified areas with low plant diversity, which can reduce resilience to drought conditions and increase erosion risk. By implementing HiveTracks' recommendations, we can adapt our operations and maintenance practices to enhance plant diversity, improve soil health, and strengthen pollinator habitats."

Together, these site-level insights are informing how Skyview Ventures approaches land stewardship across its portfolio. By integrating apiaries and environmental monitoring into its solar projects, the company is creating a scalable model that supports pollinator health, enables community agriculture, and generates consistent, site-specific data to guide long-term land management decisions.

"Solar sites represent a unique opportunity to support pollinators and monitor biodiversity at scale," said Max Rünzel, CEO of HiveTracks. "Our partnership with Skyview Ventures demonstrates how beekeeping, environmental data, and renewable energy infrastructure can work together to create measurable environmental impact."

The expanded program reflects a broader trend in the renewable energy industry toward multi-use land strategies, where solar development is combined with agriculture, habitat restoration, and biodiversity initiatives.

About Skyview Ventures

Skyview Ventures has three operating businesses: Skyview Finance Company, one of the largest merchants of Environmental Attributes; Davis Hill Development, which develops, owns, and operates solar and battery storage facilities; and Skycharger, which develops, owns, and operates electric vehicle charging infrastructure. In addition, Skyview Ventures has over 30 venture investments on their portfolio.

The company owns 70 MW of solar assets across 15 states and over 600 EV charging stations. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, with additional offices in Greenwich, CT and Sacramento, CA, Skyview Ventures is a national leader in clean energy.

To learn more, visit www.skyviewventures.com .

About HiveTracks

HiveTracks is building the data infrastructure for biodiversity, enabling landowners, developers, and farmers to measure and improve ecological outcomes directly on-site. HiveTracks brings environmental monitoring and sustainable agriculture to the green energy sector by leveraging beehives as biosensors and empowering beekeepers as field ecologists. To learn more, visit www.hivetracks.com.

About Davis Hill Development

Davis Hill Development (DHD), a subsidiary of Skyview Ventures, is a leading developer and owner of distributed solar projects with more than 180 operating assets across 15 states. Founded in 2013, DHD delivers turnkey clean energy solutions for businesses, municipalities, and landowners, with a growing pipeline of community and commercial solar projects. The company specializes in structuring projects that generate long-term value—reducing energy costs, providing lease revenue, and supporting energy equity through community solar access for low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents. Through its parent company, DHD also offers REC and carbon credit solutions to help organizations meet sustainability goals. Learn more at www.davishilldevelopment.com

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SOURCE Skyview Ventures