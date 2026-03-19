Skyward Africa to Convene African Space Leaders and U.S. Policy Experts in Washington

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As space becomes an increasingly important domain for economic development, national security, and technological innovation, African nations are expanding investments in satellite infrastructure, space research, and international partnerships. For this reason Asha Strategies will convene the Skyward Africa Space Salon, examining how Africa's space ambitions intersect with geopolitical competition, commercial space markets, and the role of diaspora talent in shaping the continent's technological future.

"Africa is increasingly becoming part of the global space conversation, from satellite infrastructure to earth observation and international partnerships. The Skyward Africa Space Salon brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and diaspora innovators shaping Africa's role in the global space economy," said Nneka Achapu, CEO of Asha Strategies.

African and U.S. leaders convene in Washington to discuss Africa's growing space economy. Post this

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Zolana João, General Director of Angola's National Space Program (GGPEN), Angola's national space agency, who will discuss Africa's growing role in the global space ecosystem and the strategic importance of international partnerships in advancing the continent's space capabilities. The salon will feature experts from leading policy institutions, industry organizations, and emerging space companies shaping the future of the global space economy. Featured speakers include Meshack Kinyua Ndiritu, Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council's GeoTech Center, Space Applications Training Officer at the African Union Commission, Consultant to the African Space Agency, and CEO of AfriOrbit; Amber McIntyre, Senior Director of Civil Space at the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA); and Rama Afullo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Satlyt, a company focused on satellite technology and space innovation.

The program will also include a fireside conversation with Matt Petit, Mission Lead for Economic Security at Vannevar, and Maureen Farrell, Vice President at Valar, a U.S. company based in Nairobi, and Nonresident Senior Fellow with the GeoStrategy Initiative at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. Petit and Farrell previously served together as Directors for Africa at the U.S. National Security Council.

Participants will include leaders from the space industry, policy institutions, and international organizations working to advance collaboration between the United States and Africa in emerging technology sectors. The salon is part of Skyward Africa's broader mission to connect African innovation, diaspora expertise, and global space leadership. The event takes place during Satellite Week in Washington, when global space leaders gather to discuss the future of the space economy.

Event Details

Skyward Africa Space Salon | Africa in Orbit: Space Power, Security & Diaspora Talent

March 26, 2026 | Washington, DC Registration: https://bit.ly/SpaceSalon26 Venue details provided upon registration

About Asha Strategies Asha Strategies LLC is a public affairs, lobbying, and strategic communications firm focused on advancing international policy dialogue, diaspora engagement, and cross-border partnerships between the United States and emerging markets. The firm advises organizations, institutions, and initiatives navigating complex policy environments and building strategic relationships across government, industry, and civil society. Through initiatives such as Skyward Africa, Asha Strategies convenes leaders at the intersection of technology, policy, and global cooperation to explore emerging opportunities in sectors including space, innovation, and economic development. The firm is committed to elevating the role of diaspora talent and fostering partnerships that strengthen international collaboration and inclusive growth. To learn more, visit ashastrategies.com.

SOURCE Asha Strategies LLC