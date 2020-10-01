Skyward and Google Classroom Integration Coming Soon

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, an administrative software provider committed to a better experience for every user, is proud to announce that their integration with Google Classroom as a Google for Education Build Partner is going live soon. With this partnership, Skyward's SMS 2.0 product line will integrate with Google Classroom grade syncing abilities in real-time. This integration will save teachers valuable time, especially since eLearning continues to be a main source of instruction this school year.

"Our collaboration with Google has made great strides so we can now allow our SIS platform to integrate seamlessly," said Scott Glinski, Skyward CEO. "Many of our customers have been asking for this integration ability, and we are proud to add Google Classroom to our growing list of interoperability partners. Although this integration started prior to COVID-19, the benefit for districts will be felt even more with distance learning in place," he added.

Google Classroom is used by millions of students and teachers and is one of the many tools provided by Google for Education. In Google Classroom, teachers can easily create, manage, and grade assignments, and communicate with students and their parents. With an easy to use customizable interface, Google Classroom integrates seamlessly with the G Suite for Education suite of applications, including Google Docs and Google Slides, enabling collaboration between students and teachers.

By combining Google Classroom's capabilities with Skyward, teachers can save time by syncing assignments and grades automatically. Automated interoperability reduces the number of tools a teacher must master, and lowers the possibility of grade entry errors, resulting in a more efficient classroom and district overall.

"Saving schools valuable time is at the heart of what we do here at Skyward — creating a better experience for every user," said Kevin Duda, vice president of product at Skyward. "By saving time, and eliminating the headache of learning multiple systems, teachers can spend more time focusing on the students, which is what matters most," he said.

The Qmlativ integration will be addressed in the future.

