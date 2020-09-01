Skyward Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Skyward began as Jim King & Associates, providing a custom software design service on a consulting basis. Its first major break came in 1981 when the company developed software for Merrill Area Public School District in Wisconsin to help manage the district's personnel and salary negotiations. The success from this project quickly spread to several more districts throughout Wisconsin, and soon the product lines expanded. Today, Skyward solutions have been implemented in 21 states throughout the nation and in 10 countries around the world.

"The foundation of Skyward was always built around my passion to help others through technology," said Jim King, Skyward founder/owner. "I have loved being able to watch our business grow from a small company out of my garage to a business that serves over seven million students around the world and employs over 600 talented people. Witnessing the growth of the company in terms of customers, employees, and as an integral part of the central Wisconsin community brings me much happiness. My wife, Jean, myself, and the rest of our family are very excited to see what's to come in Skyward's future."

Innovation and commitment to customers have been the cornerstone of success for Skyward. Over the years, Skyward has expanded to include two main product lines for K-12 districts: a student information system (SIS) and an HR/finance software (ERP). Skyward is known for its integration abilities, strong customer support, and positive work culture, which together have earned the company public recognition. In 2017 and 2018, Skyward received the Bubbler Award, designating it a top workplace for young professionals in Wisconsin. In 2019, Skyward was named EdTech Digest Company of the Year.

Though Skyward has a national presence, its hometown roots still run deep. To help develop technology skills for the next generation, Skyward has partnered with area K-12 and higher education institutions to introduce students to career opportunities within the information technology sector. By working with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP), Mid-State Technical College (MSTC), and area K-12 school districts, Skyward has helped local students learn about career paths and job opportunities available in this rapidly growing profession.

"Seeing Skyward grow as a leading K-12 administrative software company and have such an impact on districts throughout the world has been such a pleasure to be a part of and witness," said Scott Glinski, Skyward CEO. "We are excited to see what the future holds for the company and how we can expand our products even further for our customers," he said.

Learn more about Skyward's journey from the very beginning, including more information about their first customer, Merrill Area Public Schools, in this video with Jim King, Skyward founder/owner.

