SkyWatch and Droneinsurance.com join forces to set the benchmark in digital Drone Insurance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWatch, a leader in digital insurance for the aviation industry, is proud to announce the strategic acquisition of Droneinsurance.com's assets. This collaboration brings together two innovative platforms, to offer clients a seamless experience with more options. It marks a significant milestone in the drone insurance sector and underlines SkyWatch's commitment to providing unmatched coverage and service to drone operators across North America.

Under the partnership, customers of Droneinsurance.com will now be seamlessly transitioned to the SkyWatch platform for their insurance needs. This move guarantees a smoother experience for Droneinsurance.com clients while opening up a new world of enhanced possibilities for coverage and support through SkyWatch's comprehensive offerings.

Existing Droneinsurance.com policyholders will continue to be handled by droneinsurance.com, ensuring they receive the same dedicated service they are accustomed to. Upon policy renewal, these policyholders will be offered the option to seamlessly transition to SkyWatch.

SkyWatch's array of insurance policies, including hourly, monthly, and annual options, cover a wide spectrum of drone operators — from small photography businesses to inspection services, drone deliveries, light shows, and beyond. With coverage available in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, SkyWatch has firmly established itself as a pioneer in the drone insurance landscape.

"Droneinsurance.com has been a driving force in the industry, and we have always respected them as one of the first players that genuinely cared about the market and customers, striving to bring meaningful innovation," says Tomer Kashi, CEO of SkyWatch. "This acquisition represents not just a business decision, but a commitment to elevating the standards of drone insurance for all operators so they can focus on their mission with confidence."

Jason Griswold, CEO of REIN, the parent company of Droneinsurance.com, shares his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "This acquisition represents a significant step forward for both our companies. SkyWatch's innovative approach to digital insurance aligns seamlessly with the values Droneinsurance.com has upheld. We are confident that this transition will be nothing short of advantageous for our valued customers."

About SkyWatch.ai:
SkyWatch, is a leader in digital insurance for the aviation industry. With a strong presence across the United States and Canada, SkyWatch offers easy-to-use, tailor-made, and innovative insurance solutions for commercial drones, owned and non-owned light aircraft. SkyWatch boasts a perfect 5-star rating on Google reviews, demonstrating its dedication to offering seamless and exceptional experiences to policyholders. SkyWatch is a part of VOOM insurance, an InsurTech pioneer providing cutting-edge, usage-based insurance for the future of mobility.

Read more at www.skywatch.ai and www.voominsurance.com/company/about

About Droneinsurance.com:
Droneinsurance.com, a part of REIN, was founded in 2015 with a vision to create data-powered insurance programs for emerging risk products, like drones. In 2017, REIN teamed up with Liberty Mutual to launch DroneInsurance.com. Two years later, REIN has expanded its solution to more verticals, starting with a first-of-its-kind commercial auto insurance program with Volvo.
For more information about REIN visit
https://www.rein.ai/about

