SkyWater Technology Foundry Named 2018 Progress Minnesota Award Recipient

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWater Technology Foundry, the industry's most advanced U.S.-based and U.S.-owned Trusted Foundry, announced today that it was the recipient of the prestigious Progress Minnesota Award. SkyWater was acknowledged in the "Technology category" for its role in driving innovation and growth in the U.S. technology ecosystem, from its headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota. With a local workforce of over 500 employees and growing, SkyWater helps many of the world's leading companies in automotive, medical devices, Internet of Things, defense and supercomputing design and manufacture unique products and technologies at scale.

"In an industry that's increasingly moved offshore in ownership and operations, SkyWater is taking a unique approach and investing in U.S.-based ingenuity and technology innovation right here in Minnesota," said Thomas Sonderman, President, SkyWater Technology Foundry. "We're proud of the work we've done over the last year-plus to launch and establish SkyWater in the competitive semiconductor foundry industry. We look forward to a continued close partnership with State and local Government, and the great people of Minnesota as we grow our business in 2018 and beyond."

Now in its seventh year, Finance and Commerce's Progress Minnesota awards program recognizes the individuals, companies and associations that are driving business, industrial growth and economic development in Minnesota in unique and innovative ways. Progress Minnesota honorees are focused on the categories of economic development, technology, entrepreneurship and workforce development.

About SkyWater Technology Foundry

SkyWater is a U.S.-based technology foundry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of a wide variety of differentiated semiconductor manufacturing solutions. The company brings advanced development capabilities alongside volume production, which enables customers with unique technology needs to innovate and scale. To learn more, visit www.skywatertechnologyfoundry.com.

