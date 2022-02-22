Skyway Interactive Unveils On-Demand Virtual Tours for College Athletic Recruiting

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyway Interactive , which transports fans and athletes to athletic venues through its virtual tours, announced the launch of its on-demand service to address the growing market among athletic departments to expand their recruiting footprint for students and athletes. The new streamlined service lets any program generate 360-degree content to build a virtual tour in as little as a day.

Virtual tours can be used for recruiting, admissions, sales, visitor information, and event fundraising. Over the past two years, nearly half of the schools in the NCAA Power Five conferences have added Skyway Interactive virtual tours to their efforts during the pandemic to mitigate the impact of in-person recruiting.

"Skyway Interactive has developed the ultimate workflow with some of the biggest names in college sports, and now any program can compete on equal footing with the likes of USC, Michigan, and Kentucky," said Jake Donahue, founder of Skyway Interactive. "Ongoing pandemic concerns combined with increased transfer portal activity and a new NIL landscape add a layer of complexity toward attracting athletes when time and distance may be mitigating factors. With our new service, we can deliver virtual tours as quickly as one day as it's never been easier to showcase your facilities."

Some of the most iconic collegiate venues are now being virtually toured from all over the planet for athletes and fans alike to visit including:

In addition to college athletics, Skyway Interactive has produced virtual tours for professional sports franchises and venues including the Arizona Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Denver Broncos, Houston Rockets, Houston Astros, and Philadelphia Union, plus many minor league and spring training venues across the country.

About Skyway Interactive

Founded in 2017, Skyway Interactive transports athletes, students, fans, families, and anyone in the world through its dynamic virtual tours. Skyway Interactive works with our clients to showcase athletic facilities, campuses, and sports venues. In 2021, Skyway Interactive cameras traveled over 125,000 miles to 35 cities in 20 different states, landing on 27 college campuses and seven pro sports stadiums and venues. For further information on Skyway Interactive and to schedule your virtual tour, please visit www.skywayinteractive.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE Skyway Interactive