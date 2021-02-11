Skyway Interactive Unveils Virtual Recruiting Tour For Purdue Athletics

Skyway Interactive began working with Purdue in August 2020, collecting hundreds of images before finalizing the tour that launched in January. Because the camera is mailed, along with simple instructions on how to best capture each facility, the virtual tour development process is incredibly easy. Schools or venues don't have to wait on a photographer or rush through areas that aren't ready for production, instead shooting the spaces on their own schedule. Afterward, clients simply upload the photos, and then Skyway Interactive immediately builds the virtual tour.

"Virtual tours in college recruiting became a necessity when in-person visits were prohibited," said Jake Donahue, founder of Skyway Interactive. "Even before the pandemic, these tours were gaining popularity as coaches expanded their recruiting footprint. Now, we can get virtual tours up and running immediately since we mail them a camera to capture the images on their schedule. It couldn't be easier for them. That's why we're seeing schools from the SEC and Big Ten down to the Group of Five all using the same tools – they simply work."

Many prominent universities have added virtual tours to their recruiting efforts, including three of the top four 2021 men's basketball recruiting classes (#1 Michigan, #3 Villanova, #4 Kentucky), according to 247 Sports.

Additional Skyway Interactive virtual tour clients include Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oregon, Cal, Houston, Oregon State, and many other NCAA programs. They have also worked with professional teams, including the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Astros.

Founded in 2017, Skyway Interactive transports athletes, students, fans, families, and anyone in the world through its dynamic virtual tours. Since the pandemic began, Skyway Interactive has worked with schools across 10 Division-1 conferences and multiple professional sports venues. For information on Skyway Interactive, visit www.skywayinteractive.com.

