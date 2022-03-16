Skyway Interactive Unveils Virtual Tour For Houston Rockets Arena

Skyway Interactive began the project for the Houston Rockets in October by collecting hundreds of 360-degree images throughout the facility. While many venues utilize computer-generated 3D renderings, Skyway Interactive uses actual 360-degree images to offer a true-to-life virtual experience.

"This is certainly our largest and most comprehensive virtual tour yet," said Jake Donahue, founder of Skyway Interactive. "I love that we can offer the real view from seats all over the arena instead of the sterile renderings you see elsewhere. The view you see online is the view you'll get in person."

The Rockets will be able to capture their own 360-degree images to update the tour as needed, as Skyway Interactive left behind a 360-degree camera for this purpose. Any time a space is updated or rebranded, the Rockets can quickly capture the space and upload new shots immediately. The virtual tour is featured throughout the websites of the Houston Rockets and the Toyota Center.

While this is the largest tour yet, Skyway Interactive has produced more than 100 virtual tours across the professional and collegiate sports landscape. Other clients include the Boston Red Sox, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Union, plus dozens of the top programs across the NCAA.

About Skyway Interactive

Founded in 2017, Skyway Interactive transports athletes, students, fans, families, and anyone in the world through its dynamic virtual tours. Making an impression matters to our clients as we collaborate to showcase their athletic facilities, campuses, and sporting venues. In 2021, Skyway Interactive cameras and drones traveled over 125,000 miles to 35 cities in 20 different states, landing on 27 college campuses and seven pro sports stadiums and venues. For further information on Skyway Interactive and to schedule your virtual tour, please visit www.skywayinteractive.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE Skyway Interactive