SkyWest Airlines Recognized as a Best Place to Work in 2020, a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW), has been named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recipient, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020. The award, based solely on employee reviews, is a reflection of the unmatched culture and team-based environment SkyWest's more than 14,000 employees enjoy.

"SkyWest's success is a direct result of its incredible people and our commitment to working together as a team to deliver a great product," said Chip Childs, President & CEO of SkyWest. "This award is a credit to each of them for the teamwork and passion they demonstrate in taking care of millions of passengers across the country."

SkyWest is the only regional airline included on the 2020 list, achieving an overall company score of 4.3 out of 5. SkyWest was recognized as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Interview in 2017.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work award is determined based on employee reviews regarding their satisfaction with the company, career opportunities, culture, senior management, and work/life balance. Reviews were submitted October 2018 through October 2019.

About SkyWest Airlines

SkyWest Airlines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. and partners with the world's largest network carriers including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. With more than 14,000 aviation professionals operating nearly 2,400 daily flights, SkyWest Airlines connects millions of passengers each month to 267 destinations across North America and has a fleet of 495 aircraft. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest's industry-leading workforce and excellent leadership team have consistently generated solid operational and economic performance, setting the standard for excellence in the regional industry. Visit www.skywest.com for more information and follow @SkyWestAirlines on Twitter.

