SkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Profit

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported financial and operating results for Q1 2018, including net income of $54 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $35 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for Q1 2017.

The improvement in Q1 2018 pre-tax income from Q1 2017 was primarily due to SkyWest's ongoing fleet transition. Since Q1 2017 19 new E175 aircraft have been added and 46 CRJ and ERJ 50-seat aircraft and 25 CRJ700/CRJ900 aircraft have been removed.

Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer and President of SkyWest, said "Demand for our product remains strong, and I'm proud of our professionals who continue to provide best-in-class operations to our customers. Our financial results reflect continued solid operating performance combined with the ongoing improvements in our fleet mix. We remain disciplined in our approach to risk and flying commitments and focused on executing a strategy to improve our overall model."

Q1 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $783 million in Q1 2018, up from $747 million in Q1 2017. The increase in revenue included the net impact of adding new E175 aircraft and improvement in the economics of SkyWest's fleet mix since Q1 2017, partially offset by the removal of unprofitable or less profitable aircraft over the same period.

Operating expenses were $695 million in Q1 2018, up from $671 million in Q1 2017. The increase in operating expenses included additional labor, engine maintenance and fuel costs.

The effective tax rate for Q1 2018 was 19% compared to 34% in Q1 2017. The lower tax rate in Q1 2018 was primarily due to the reduced federal rate under the new tax law enacted in Q4 2017 and additional discrete tax benefits from stock compensation in Q1 2018.

Q1 2018 Operational Update

SkyWest Airlines, Inc. ("SkyWest Airlines") took delivery of five new E175/E175 SC aircraft during Q1 2018. The following summarizes the anticipated delivery dates for seven E175 aircraft to be placed under contract with Alaska Airlines ("Alaska") (three E175 aircraft previously scheduled for delivery in Q4 2018 have been deferred until 2021 at Alaska's request) and 27 E175 SC aircraft to be placed under contract with Delta Air Lines ("Delta") in 2018:



Scheduled E175/E175 SC Aircraft Deliveries



In-service

Mar 31, 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 In-Service end of 2018 Total E175/E175 SCs: 112 16 13 5 146

ExpressJet Airlines, Inc. ("ExpressJet") continued the previously-announced 2018 wind down of its flying agreement with Delta during the quarter. At the end of Q1 2018, ExpressJet had six CRJ900s and 31 CRJ700s remaining in service under the Delta agreement. ExpressJet anticipates returning seven leased aircraft to Delta in Q2 2018 (six CRJ900s and one CRJ700).

ExpressJet continues to engage in discussions around the CRJ700s scheduled to come out of service with Delta later this year and remains pleased with the level of demand for the CRJ700 product.

Operating Performance:

Flight completion rates at SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet for Q1 2018 and Q1 2017 are summarized as follows:





SkyWest Airlines

ExpressJet



Q1 2018 Q1 2017

Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Adjusted Completion *

99.8% 99.9%

99.9% 99.6% Raw Completion

97.8% 97.4%

96.1% 96.9%

* Adjusted Completion excludes weather cancellations. Raw Completion includes weather cancellations.

Q1 2018 Capital and Liquidity

SkyWest had $646 million in cash and marketable securities at March 31, 2018, down $39 million from December 31, 2017. During the first quarter of 2018, SkyWest:

Used $18 million toward the purchase of five E175 aircraft

toward the purchase of five E175 aircraft Used $20 million for an early lease buyout on nine aircraft

for an early lease buyout on nine aircraft Used $30 million for other capital investments, including spare engines and aircraft parts

for other capital investments, including spare engines and aircraft parts Used $10 million to repurchase stock under its $100 million share repurchase program, of which $70 million remains authorized

Total debt for the quarter was $2.8 billion, up $89 million from December 31, 2017, including debt issued for acquired aircraft, partially offset by scheduled principal payments.

About SkyWest



Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company with more than 17,000 employees. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 50 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

SkyWest will host its conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 results today, April 26, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The conference call number is 1-877-418-5293 for domestic callers, 1-866-605-3852 for Canada callers and 1-412-717-9593 for other international callers. Please call up to ten minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be available live on the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1088/25278. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest, including access information for the digital rebroadcast of the first quarter 2018 earnings call, participation at investor conferences, investor presentations and monthly traffic statistic releases, can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "forecasts", "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates", "should," "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued demand for our product, the wind-down of ExpressJet's flying agreement with Delta, and the related removal from service and/or placement into service of certain aircraft, the scheduled aircraft deliveries for SkyWest Airlines for 2018, as well as SkyWest's future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, intentions and outlook, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to SkyWest as of such date. SkyWest assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Readers should note that many factors could affect the future operating and financial results of SkyWest, SkyWest Airlines or ExpressJet, and could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements set forth in this release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the prospects of entering into agreements with existing or other carriers to fly new aircraft, ongoing negotiations between SkyWest, SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet and their major partners regarding their contractual obligations, uncertainties regarding operation of new aircraft, the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots, the impact of regulatory issues such as pilot rest rules and qualification requirements, and the ability to obtain aircraft financing.

Actual operational and financial results of SkyWest, SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet will likely also vary, and may vary materially, from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected for a number of other reasons, including, in addition to those identified above: the challenges and costs of integrating operations and realizing anticipated synergies and other benefits from the acquisition of ExpressJet; the challenges of competing successfully in a highly competitive and rapidly changing industry; developments associated with fluctuations in the economy and the demand for air travel; the financial stability of SkyWest's major partners and any potential impact of their financial condition on the operations of SkyWest, SkyWest Airlines, or ExpressJet; fluctuations in flight schedules, which are determined by the major partners for whom SkyWest's operating airlines conduct flight operations; variations in market and economic conditions; significant aircraft lease and debt commitments; residual aircraft values and related impairment charges; labor relations and costs; the impact of global instability; rapidly fluctuating fuel costs, and potential fuel shortages; the impact of weather-related or other natural disasters on air travel and airline costs; aircraft deliveries; the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots and other unanticipated factors. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions which could cause SkyWest's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations are contained in SkyWest's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31

2018

2017 OPERATING REVENUES







Flying agreements $ 767,964

$ 734,529 Airport customer service and other 15,436

12,637 Total operating revenues 783,400

747,166









OPERATING EXPENSES







Salaries, wages and benefits 306,719

297,667 Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs 141,606

132,325 Depreciation and amortization 77,585

70,114 Aircraft rentals 44,680

57,709 Airport-related expenses 29,307

31,948 Aircraft fuel 26,939

18,433 Other operating expenses 68,389

62,675 Total operating expenses 695,225

670,871 OPERATING INCOME 88,175

76,295









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)







Interest income 1,705

660 Interest expense (26,234)

(24,549) Other income, net 3,558

- Total other expense, net (20,971)

(23,889)









INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 67,204

52,406 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,842

17,620 NET INCOME $ 54,362

$ 34,786









BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.05

$ 0.67 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.03

$ 0.65









Weighted average common shares







Basic 51,921

51,820 Diluted 53,033

53,202





















SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)









March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Cash and marketable securities $ 645,527

$ 685,295 Other current assets 307,096

309,838 Total current assets $ 952,623

$ 995,133 Property and equipment, net 4,326,204

4,134,003 Deposit on aircraft 49,000

49,000 Other long-term assets 272,360

296,264 Total assets $ 5,600,187

$ 5,474,400







Current portion, long-term debt $ 335,429

$ 309,678 Other current liabilities 502,389

511,147 Total current liabilities $ 837,818

$ 820,825







Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,440,771

2,377,346 Other long-term liabilities 534,461

521,907 Stockholders' equity 1,787,137

1,754,322 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,600,187

$ 5,474,400

Unaudited Operating Highlights













Three Months Ended March 31,







2018 2017 Change







Block hours 436,367 452,683 (3.6) %







Departures 248,127 263,862 (6.0) %























Passengers carried 11,320,230 12,020,377 (5.8) %







Passenger load factor 77.4% 78.6% (1.2) pts























Average passenger trip length 525 520 1.0 %



































































SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Additional Operational Information (unaudited)

SkyWest's total fleet in service decreased by 15 aircraft during Q1 2018, as follows:

Aircraft in scheduled service at December 31, 2017:



595

Additions:







New E175/E175 SC aircraft:



5

Removals, net:

CRJ900 aircraft: (10)





CRJ700 aircraft: (2)





ERJ145 aircraft (12)





Total net removals:



(24)

Redeployed in-transit CRJ200 aircraft:



4

Aircraft in scheduled service at March 31, 2018:



580















SkyWest's total fleet in service decreased by 52 aircraft over the last twelve months, as follows:

Aircraft in scheduled service at March 31, 2017:



632

Additions:







New E175/E175 SC aircraft:



19

Removals, net:

ERJ145/135 aircraft: (37)





CRJ200 aircraft: (9)





CRJ900 aircraft; (22)





CRJ700 aircraft: (3)





Total net removals:



(71)

Aircraft in scheduled service at March 31, 2018:



580















SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Additional Operational Information (continued and unaudited)

Completed Block Hours by Aircraft Type and by Airline











Three months ended March 31





By Aircraft Type: 2018

2017

Variance

%













E175s 99,592

79,927

24.6













CRJ700/900s 128,815

136,861

(5.9)













Dual-class aircraft 228,407

216,788

5.4







































CRJ200s 135,009

133,275

1.3













ERJ145/135s 72,951

102,620

(28.9)













50-seat aircraft 207,960

235,895

(11.8)













Total Block Hours 436,367

452,683

(3.6)



































































Three months ended March 31





By Airline: 2018

2017

Variance

%













SkyWest Airlines 328,944

277,835

18.4













ExpressJet 107,423

174,848

(38.6)













Total Block Hours 436,367

452,683

(3.6)









































Quarterly Fleet and Block Hour Production Forecast for 2018





































As of 12/31/2017

As of 3/31/2018

As of 6/30/2018

As of 9/30/2018

As of 12/31/2018







Fleet (1): (Actual)

(Actual)

(Estimate)

(Estimate)

(Estimate)







E175/175SCs 107

112

128

141

146







CRJ700/900s 181

169

158

149

140







CRJ200s 195

199

192

180

171







ERJ145s/135s 112

100

100

100

100







Totals 595

580

578

570

557









































Q4-2017

Q1-2018

Q2-2018

Q3-2018

Q4-2018

Total 2018

Production (2):

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Estimate)

(Estimate)

(Estimate)

(Estimate)

Block Hours

450,095

436,367

439,000

451,000

434,000

1,760,000































































(1) Fleet count excludes aircraft removed from scheduled service. Actual fleet counts may vary from the forecast due to timing of aircraft removed from service, timing of aircraft transitioned into service and timing of new aircraft deliveries.

(2) Actual production may vary from estimates for various reasons including, but not limited to, timing of aircraft removals and deliveries and anticipated flight completion rates. SkyWest has discontinued providing ASM forecasts, as ASMs are not a meaningful metric in SkyWest's capacity purchase agreements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skywest-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-profit-300637652.html

SOURCE SkyWest, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.skywest.com

