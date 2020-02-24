SkyWest, Inc. Announces New Flying Agreement for 25 E175 Aircraft with United Airlines

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

SkyWest to operate the aircraft under a multi-year contract with all 25 aircraft expected in service by the end of the first quarter of 2021

The aircraft are financed by United and will be transitioned from another United Express carrier

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today announced an agreement with United Airlines ("United") to operate 25 E175 aircraft under a multi-year contract. These aircraft are scheduled to be placed into service ratably over a 12-month period beginning in the second quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021. The aircraft are financed by United and are to be sourced from another United Express operator.

Commenting on the agreement, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer and President of SkyWest, said, "As their initial E175 launch partner, we are excited to become United's largest E175 operator and the largest operator of the E175 aircraft in the United States. We are pleased to continue strengthening our United partnership through this new agreement."

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines operates a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft in scheduled service, connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with up to 2,600 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry 40 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its more than 14,000 employees.

