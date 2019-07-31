SkyWest, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Profit

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net income of $88 million , or $1.71 per diluted share, up from $76 million , or $1.43 per diluted share in Q2 2018

, or per diluted share, up from , or per diluted share in Q2 2018 Pre-tax income of $115 million , up from $98 million in Q2 2018

, up from in Q2 2018 Placing ten used CRJ700s into a flying contract with American Airlines beginning early 2020

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported financial and operating results for Q2 2019, including net income of $88 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to net income of $76 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for Q2 2018. Pre-tax income in Q2 2019 was $115 million, a 17% increase from Q2 2018 primarily due to SkyWest's ongoing fleet transition. SkyWest has added 25 new E175 aircraft and 11 new CRJ900 aircraft since Q2 2018 and has reduced aircraft ownership costs through early lease buyouts on 52 aircraft executed in early 2019.

Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer and President of SkyWest, said, "This quarter we were pleased to demonstrate our ability to deploy capital and unlock growth opportunities within our partners' existing scope constraints. I want to thank our outstanding SkyWest professionals for the service they provide to our customers."

Financial Highlights

Revenue was $744 million in Q2 2019, down from $806 million in Q2 2018 due to the sale of ExpressJet Airlines ("ExpressJet") in January 2019. Excluding ExpressJet revenue in Q2 2018, Q2 2019 revenue increased $82 million, primarily from adding 36 new aircraft since Q2 2018.

Operating expenses were $600 million in Q2 2019, down from $679 million in Q2 2018 also due to the sale of ExpressJet. Excluding ExpressJet operating expenses in Q2 2018, Q2 2019 operating expenses increased $70 million, primarily from growth in operations as a result of additional aircraft placed into service since Q2 2018 and from higher labor costs.

Operational Update

Flying contract updates

SkyWest announced an agreement with American Airlines ("American") to place ten used CRJ700s under a multi-year contract beginning early 2020. SkyWest anticipates acquiring seven CRJ700 aircraft from a third party and internally sourcing three CRJ700 aircraft through upcoming scheduled contract expirations.

Delivery update on new aircraft for Delta

E175 aircraft to be financed by SkyWest and operated by SkyWest:

Four aircraft delivered in Q2 2019

Four aircraft scheduled for delivery in mid-2020

SkyWest expects to remove four CRJ900 aircraft under its Delta agreement in 2020 and to return those aircraft to the lessor. SkyWest has previously removed five CRJ900s from service under its agreement with Delta and is leasing these five aircraft to a third party under a six-year term.

CRJ900 aircraft to be financed by Delta and operated by SkyWest for Delta:

Three aircraft delivered in Q2 2019

One aircraft scheduled for delivery in Q3 2019

Eight aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2020

SkyWest expects to remove a used CRJ700 from its contract with Delta as each of these CRJ900 financed by Delta is placed into service. As previously announced, SkyWest anticipates transitioning the CRJ700s removed under this arrangement with Delta to an agreement with American.

Lease agreement with a third party for 29 CRJ700 aircraft

SkyWest placed one of 29 CRJ700 aircraft under a previously announced lease agreement to a third party for a ten-year term during Q2 2019. SkyWest anticipates the remaining aircraft will be placed under lease in increments through mid-2020.

Capital and Liquidity

SkyWest had $550 million in cash and marketable securities at June 30, 2019, up from $544 million at March 31, 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, SkyWest:

Used $35 million to repurchase stock under SkyWest's $250 million share repurchase program

to repurchase stock under SkyWest's share repurchase program Used $14 million toward the purchase of four E175 aircraft (total capital expenditure of $88 million on the acquired aircraft including debt issued)

toward the purchase of four E175 aircraft (total capital expenditure of on the acquired aircraft including debt issued) Used $23 million for other capital investments, primarily related to spare engines, aircraft parts and maintenance assets, net of proceeds from sale of fixed assets

Total debt at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 was $3.1 billion. Q2 2019 ending debt balance included debt issued for four E175 aircraft acquired during the quarter, offset by principal payments.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,500 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its more than 13,000 employees.

Forward Looking-Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "forecasts," "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "should," "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued demand for our product, the potential benefits resulting from the sale of ExpressJet, including reduced risk, increased flexibility, efficiency and improved positioning for market opportunities, the scheduled aircraft deliveries for SkyWest Airlines in upcoming years and the related removal from service and/or placement into service of certain aircraft, the expected terms, timing and benefits related to SkyWest's leasing and joint venture transactions, as well as SkyWest's future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, intentions and outlook, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to SkyWest as of such date. SkyWest assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. Readers should note that many factors could affect the future operating and financial results of SkyWest and could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements set forth in this release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the prospects of entering into agreements with existing or other carriers to fly new aircraft, ongoing negotiations between SkyWest and its major partners regarding their contractual obligations, uncertainties regarding operation of new aircraft, the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots, the impact of regulatory issues such as pilot rest rules and qualification requirements, and the ability to obtain aircraft financing.

Actual operational and financial results of SkyWest will likely also vary, and may vary materially, from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected for a number of other reasons, including, in addition to those identified above: the challenges of competing successfully in a highly competitive and rapidly changing industry; developments associated with fluctuations in the economy and the demand for air travel; the financial stability of SkyWest's major partners and any potential impact of their financial condition on the operations of SkyWest; fluctuations in flight schedules, which are determined by the major partners for whom SkyWest conducts flight operations; variations in market and economic conditions; significant aircraft lease and debt commitments; residual aircraft values and related impairment charges; labor relations and costs; the impact of global instability; rapidly fluctuating fuel costs, and potential fuel shortages; the impact of weather-related or other natural disasters on air travel and airline costs; aircraft deliveries; the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots and other unanticipated factors. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions which could cause SkyWest's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations are contained in SkyWest's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 OPERATING REVENUES













Flying agreements $ 725,335

$ 793,637

$ 1,425,336

$ 1,561,602 Airport customer service and other 19,048

11,878

42,741

27,313 Total operating revenues 744,383

805,515

1,468,077

1,588,915















OPERATING EXPENSES













Salaries, wages and benefits 243,766

293,677

501,354

600,396 Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs 124,789

139,774

243,051

281,380 Depreciation and amortization 90,148

82,714

180,134

160,298 Airport-related expenses 30,782

25,890

61,429

55,197 Aircraft fuel 30,851

30,011

56,507

56,950 Aircraft rentals 18,006

37,508

38,164

82,188 Special items -

-

21,869

- Other operating expenses 61,948

69,263

125,057

137,653 Total operating expenses 600,290

678,837

1,227,565

1,374,062 OPERATING INCOME 144,093

126,678

240,512

214,853 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Interest income 3,731

1,705

7,538

3,409 Interest expense (32,770)

(28,811)

(65,278)

(55,045) Other income (expense), net 281

(1,245)

47,006

2,313 Total other income (expense), net (28,758)

(28,351)

(10,734)

(49,323)















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 115,335

98,327

229,778

165,530 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 27,283

22,468

53,545

35,310 NET INCOME $ 88,052

$ 75,859

$ 176,233

$ 130,220















BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.72

$ 1.46

$ 3.44

$ 2.51 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.71

$ 1.43

$ 3.40

$ 2.46















Weighted average common shares













Basic 51,145

52,046

51,293

51,983 Diluted 51,477

52,913

51,787

52,973

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Cash and marketable securities $ 549,561

$ 689,329 Other current assets 230,370

331,465 Total current assets 779,931

1,020,794 Property and equipment, net 5,240,140

4,963,732 Deposit on aircraft 50,906

42,012 Other long-term assets 509,042

286,674 Total assets $ 6,580,019

$ 6,313,212







Current portion, long-term debt $ 345,253

$ 350,206 Other current liabilities 582,075

574,620 Total current liabilities 927,328

924,826







Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,719,041

2,809,768 Other long-term liabilities 881,405

614,337 Stockholders' equity 2,052,245

1,964,281 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,580,019

$ 6,313,212

Unaudited Operating Highlights – SkyWest Airlines



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 Change

2019 2018 Change Block hours 370,782 344,284 7.7%

720,171 673,228 7.0% Departures 215,052 199,587 7.7%

408,527 385,065 6.1%















Adjusted flight completion 99.9% 99.9% 0.0 pts

99.9% 99.9% 0.0 pts Raw flight completion 98.3% 98.9% (0.6) pts

97.4% 98.3% (0.9) pts















Passengers carried 11,383,187 10,257,532 11.0%

20,998,133 19,317,005 8.7% Passenger load factor 83.9% 82.7% 1.2 pts

81.4% 80.8% 0.6 pts















Average passenger trip length 496 488 1.6%

501 490 2.2%

On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet to a third party. The unaudited operating highlights above include SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods for comparability purposes.

Adjusted flight completion percent excludes weather cancellations. Raw flight completion includes weather cancellations.

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Additional Operational Information (unaudited)

SkyWest's total fleet in service increased by six aircraft during Q2 2019, as follows:











Aircraft in scheduled service at March 31, 2019:



476

Additions:







New E175 aircraft: 4





New CRJ900 aircraft: 3





Total new aircraft added:



7











Used aircraft transitioned back into service, net



3











Removals:







CRJ900 aircraft:



(4)







Aircraft in scheduled service at June 30, 2019:



482



SkyWest's total fleet in service decreased by 101 aircraft over the last 12 months, as follows:











Aircraft in scheduled service at June 30, 2018:



583

Additions:







New E175 aircraft: 25





New CRJ900 aircraft: 11





Total new aircraft added:



36











Used aircraft transitioned back into service, net



6











SkyWest Airlines removals:







CRJ900 aircraft:



(5)

ExpressJet removals:







ERJ145 aircraft: (100)





CRJ700 aircraft: (38)











(138)

Aircraft in scheduled service at June 30, 2019:



482



SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Additional Operational Information (continued and unaudited)

Completed Block Hours by Aircraft Type



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, SkyWest Airlines: 2019

2018

Variance %

2019

2018

Variance % E175s 133,247

109,383

21.8%

259,996

208,975

24.4% CRJ900s 31,428

28,414

10.6%

62,393

56,410

10.6% CRJ700s 77,068

66,719

15.5%

148,836

133,066

11.9% CRJ200s 129,039

139,768

(7.7)%

248,946

274,777

(9.4)% Total Block Hours 370,782

344,284

7.7%

720,171

673,228

7.0%

Aircraft in Scheduled Service and Block Hour Production Forecast for 2019



As of 12/31/2018

As of 3/31/2019

As of 6/30/2019

As of 9/30/2019

As of 12/31/2019



SkyWest Airlines aircraft (1): (Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Estimate)

(Estimate)



E175s 146

147

151

151

151



CRJ900s 41

43

42

43

43



CRJ700s 99

99

99

98

98



CRJ200s 184

187

190

190

191



Total SkyWest Airlines 470

476

482

482

483





























As of 12/31/2018



















ExpressJet aircraft (1): (Actual)



















ERJ145s 100



















CRJ200s 16



















CRJ700s 10



















Total ExpressJet 126





















Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Total 2019 SkyWest Airlines (2): (Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Estimate)

(Estimate)

(Estimate) Block Hours 351,928

349,389

370,782

375,000

369,000

1,464,000





(1) The aircraft count in the table above excludes aircraft removed from SkyWest's scheduled service. Actual fleet counts may vary from the forecast due to timing of aircraft removed from service, timing of aircraft placed into service when transitioning between flying contracts, and timing of new aircraft deliveries.





As of June 30, 2019, SkyWest leased four CRJ200s, one CRJ700 and five CRJ900s to third parties (these aircraft are excluded from the table above).



(2) Actual production may vary from estimates for various reasons including, but not limited to, timing of aircraft removals and deliveries and anticipated flight completion rates. Actual block hours presented for Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 in the table above exclude block hours operated by ExpressJet prior to the sale of ExpressJet on January 22, 2019. ExpressJet generated approximately 17,000 block hours in the month of January 2019 through the date of sale. ExpressJet also generated 81,500 block hours in Q4 2018.

