SkyWest, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Profit

Third Quarter Highlights:

$1.79 earnings per diluted share, up 14% from $1.57 in Q3 2018

earnings per diluted share, up 14% from in Q3 2018 Pre-tax income of $119 million , up from $110 million in Q3 2018; net income of $91 million , up from $83 million in Q3 2018

, up from in Q3 2018; net income of , up from in Q3 2018 Five new E175 aircraft scheduled for delivery in Q4 2019 under a previously announced agreement

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported financial and operating results for Q3 2019, including net income of $91 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $83 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for Q3 2018. Earnings per diluted share increased 14% in Q3 2019 from Q3 2018, primarily due to SkyWest's ongoing fleet transition. SkyWest has added 13 new E175 aircraft and 11 new CRJ900 aircraft since Q3 2018 and reduced aircraft ownership costs through early lease buyouts on 52 aircraft executed in 2019.

Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer and President of SkyWest, said, "We were pleased to deliver another solid quarter as we continue executing our fleet strategy and remain positioned for future opportunity based on strong demand for our product. I want to thank our SkyWest professionals for their excellent work during the quarter."

Financial Highlights

Revenue was $760 million in Q3 2019, down from $829 million in Q3 2018 due to the sale of ExpressJet Airlines ("ExpressJet") in January 2019. Excluding ExpressJet revenue in Q3 2018, Q3 2019 revenue increased $71 million, primarily from adding 24 new aircraft since Q3 2018.

Operating expenses were $614 million in Q3 2019, down from $691 million in Q3 2018, also due to the sale of ExpressJet. Excluding ExpressJet operating expenses in Q3 2018, Q3 2019 operating expenses increased $62 million, primarily from growth in operations as a result of additional aircraft placed into service since Q3 2018.

Operational Update

Aircraft deliveries under previously announced deals for Delta

New E175 aircraft to be financed and operated by SkyWest:

Five aircraft scheduled for delivery in Q4 2019

Six aircraft scheduled for delivery from early to mid-2020

New CRJ900 aircraft to be financed by Delta and operated by SkyWest:

One aircraft delivered in Q3 2019

One aircraft scheduled for delivery in mid-2020

Used E175 aircraft financed by Delta and operated by SkyWest:

Six aircraft scheduled for in-service dates from early to mid-2020

During Q3 2019, SkyWest acquired four CRJ900 aircraft under an early lease buyout. These four aircraft are scheduled to expire under SkyWest's flying agreement with Delta in 2020.

SkyWest also anticipates removing eight CRJ700s from its flying agreement with Delta by the end of 2020. As previously announced, SkyWest has an agreement with Delta to replace these 12 used CRJ aircraft with 12 new aircraft. Following their agreement expirations, SkyWest anticipates utilizing these 12 used aircraft in various ways: placing them with other partners, using the airframe/engines as spare parts and/or leasing the airframes/engines to third parties.

Aircraft deliveries under previously announced deals for American

SkyWest is scheduled to place ten used CRJ700 aircraft with American throughout 2020 including seven used aircraft that SkyWest anticipates acquiring from a third party and three used aircraft that SkyWest expects to source through upcoming contract expirations with another SkyWest partner.

Lease agreement with a third party for 29 CRJ700 aircraft

SkyWest has placed four of 29 CRJ700 aircraft under a previously announced lease agreement with a third party for a ten-year term as of September 30, 2019. SkyWest anticipates the remaining aircraft will be placed under lease in increments through mid-2020.

Capital and Liquidity

SkyWest had $572 million in cash and marketable securities at September 30, 2019, up from $550 million at June 30, 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, SkyWest:

Used $25 million to repurchase stock under SkyWest's $250 million share repurchase program

to repurchase stock under SkyWest's share repurchase program Used $30 million to acquire four CRJ900 aircraft under an early lease buyout

to acquire four CRJ900 aircraft under an early lease buyout Used $39 million to acquire spare engines and $33 million for other spare aircraft parts and maintenance assets

Total debt at September 30, 2019 was $3.0 billion, down from $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2019.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 2,300 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 40 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its more than 14,000 employees.

Forward Looking-Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "forecasts," "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "should," "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued demand for our product, the potential benefits resulting from the sale of ExpressJet, including reduced risk, increased flexibility, efficiency and improved positioning for market opportunities, the scheduled aircraft deliveries for SkyWest Airlines in upcoming years and the related removal from service and/or placement into service of certain aircraft, the expected terms, timing and benefits related to SkyWest's leasing and joint venture transactions, as well as SkyWest's future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, intentions and outlook, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to SkyWest as of such date. SkyWest assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. Readers should note that many factors could affect the future operating and financial results of SkyWest and could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements set forth in this release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the prospects of entering into agreements with existing or other carriers to fly new aircraft, ongoing negotiations between SkyWest and its major partners regarding their contractual obligations, uncertainties regarding operation of new aircraft, the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots, the impact of regulatory issues such as pilot rest rules and qualification requirements, and the ability to obtain aircraft financing.

Actual operational and financial results of SkyWest will likely also vary, and may vary materially, from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected for a number of other reasons, including, in addition to those identified above: the challenges of competing successfully in a highly competitive and rapidly changing industry; developments associated with fluctuations in the economy and the demand for air travel; the financial stability of SkyWest's major partners and any potential impact of their financial condition on the operations of SkyWest; fluctuations in flight schedules, which are determined by the major partners for whom SkyWest conducts flight operations; variations in market and economic conditions; significant aircraft lease and debt commitments; residual aircraft values and related impairment charges; labor relations and costs; the impact of global instability; rapidly fluctuating fuel costs, and potential fuel shortages; the impact of weather-related or other natural disasters on air travel and airline costs; aircraft deliveries; the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots and other unanticipated factors. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions which could cause SkyWest's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations are contained in SkyWest's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

OPERATING REVENUES















Flying agreements $ 738,838

$ 816,057

$ 2,164,173

$ 2,377,659

Airport customer service and other 21,457

13,218

64,199

40,531

Total operating revenues 760,295

829,275

2,228,372

2,418,190



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Salaries, wages and benefits 251,414

301,378

752,768

901,775

Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs 133,521

142,285

376,572

423,665

Depreciation and amortization 92,795

86,088

272,929

246,386

Aircraft fuel 31,063

30,258

87,570

87,208

Airport-related expenses 27,808

25,655

89,237

80,852

Aircraft rentals 17,676

36,827

55,840

119,015

Special items -

-

21,869

-

Other operating expenses 59,577

68,859

184,634

206,511

Total operating expenses 613,854

691,350

1,841,419

2,065,412

OPERATING INCOME 146,441

137,925

386,953

352,778

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest income 3,542

2,283

11,081

5,692

Interest expense (31,606)

(31,440)

(96,884)

(86,485)

Other income, net 361

1,157

47,367

3,470

Total other expense, net (27,703)

(28,000)

(38,436)

(77,323)



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 118,738

109,925

348,517

275,455

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 27,399

26,879

80,945

62,189

NET INCOME $ 91,339

$ 83,046

$ 267,572

$ 213,266



















BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.80

$ 1.60

$ 5.24

$ 4.10

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.79

$ 1.57

$ 5.19

$ 4.03



















Weighted average common shares















Basic 50,746

52,039

51,111

52,002

Diluted 51,129

52,981

51,568

52,976



SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Cash and marketable securities $ 571,506

$ 689,329 Other current assets 238,883

331,465 Total current assets 810,389

1,020,794 Property and equipment, net 5,245,792

4,963,732 Deposit on aircraft 50,906

42,012 Other long-term assets 490,572

286,674 Total assets $ 6,597,659

$ 6,313,212







Current portion, long-term debt $ 362,582

$ 350,206 Other current liabilities 598,957

574,620 Total current liabilities 961,539

924,826







Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,622,236

2,809,768 Other long-term liabilities 897,624

614,337 Stockholders' equity 2,116,260

1,964,281 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,597,659

$ 6,313,212

Unaudited Operating Highlights – SkyWest Airlines



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019 2018 Change

2019 2018 Change

Block hours 375,933 355,264 5.8%

1,096,104 1,028,492 6.6%

Departures 219,272 207,074 5.9%

627,799 592,139 6.0%



















Adjusted flight completion 99.9% 99.9% 0.0 pts

99.9% 99.9% 0.0 pts

Raw flight completion 98.5% 98.9% (0.4) pts

97.8% 98.5% (0.7) pts



















Passengers carried 11,568,831 10,784,556 7.3%

32,566,966 30,101,561 8.2%

Passenger load factor 83.9% 83.0% 0.9 pts

82.3% 81.6% 0.7 pts



















Average passenger trip length 501 489 2.5%

501 490 2.2%



On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet to a third party. The unaudited operating highlights above include SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods for comparability purposes.

Adjusted flight completion percent excludes weather cancellations. Raw flight completion includes weather cancellations.



SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Additional Operational Information (unaudited)

SkyWest's total fleet in service increased by one aircraft during Q3 2019, as follows:

Aircraft in scheduled service at June 30, 2019:



482

Additions:







New CRJ900 aircraft:



1

Aircraft in scheduled service at September 30, 2019:



483



SkyWest's total fleet in service decreased by 91 aircraft over the last 12 months, as follows:

Aircraft in scheduled service at September 30, 2018:



574

Additions:







New E175 aircraft: 13





New CRJ900 aircraft: 11





Total new aircraft added:



24

Used aircraft transitioned back into service, net



18

SkyWest Airlines removals:







CRJ900 aircraft:



(5)

ExpressJet removals:







ERJ145 aircraft: (100)





CRJ700 aircraft: (28)











(128)

Aircraft in scheduled service at September 30, 2019:



483



SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Additional Operational Information (continued and unaudited)

Completed Block Hours by Aircraft Type







Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

SkyWest Airlines: 2019

2018

Variance %

2019

2018

Variance %

E175s 135,780

120,694

12.5%

395,776

329,667

20.1%

CRJ900s 31,595

28,175

12.1%

93,988

84,588

11.1%

CRJ700s 75,612

68,621

10.2%

224,448

201,687

11.3%

CRJ200s 132,946

137,774

(3.5)%

381,892

412,550

(7.4)%

Total Block Hours 375,933

355,264

5.8%

1,096,104

1,028,492

6.6%































Aircraft in Scheduled Service and Block Hour Production Forecast for 2019



As of

12/31/2018

As of

3/31/2019

As of

6/30/2019

As of

9/30/2019

As of

12/31/2019



SkyWest Airlines aircraft (1): (Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Estimate)



E175s 146

147

151

151

156



CRJ900s 41

43

42

43

43



CRJ700s 99

99

99

99

94



CRJ200s 184

187

190

190

190



Total SkyWest Airlines 470

476

482

483

483





























As of 12/31/2018



















ExpressJet aircraft (1): (Actual)



















ERJ145s 100



















CRJ200s 16



















CRJ700s 10



















Total ExpressJet 126



















































Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Total 2019 SkyWest Airlines (2):

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Estimate)

(Estimate) Block Hours

351,928

349,389

370,782

375,933

369,000

1,465,000





























































(1) The aircraft count in the table above excludes aircraft removed from SkyWest's scheduled service. Actual fleet counts may vary from the forecast due to timing of aircraft removed from service, timing of aircraft placed into service when transitioning between flying contracts, and timing of new aircraft deliveries.





As of September 30, 2019, SkyWest leased four CRJ200s, four CRJ700s and five CRJ900s to third parties (these aircraft are excluded from the table above).



(2) Actual production may vary from estimates for various reasons including, but not limited to, timing of aircraft removals and deliveries and anticipated flight completion rates. Actual block hours presented for Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 in the table above exclude block hours operated by ExpressJet prior to the sale of ExpressJet on January 22, 2019. ExpressJet generated approximately 17,000 block hours in the month of January 2019 through the date of sale. ExpressJet also generated 81,500 block hours in Q4 2018.

