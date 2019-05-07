SkyWest, Inc. Reports April 2019 Traffic

SkyWest, Inc.

May 07, 2019, 16:01 ET

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of April 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 118,963 block hours in April 2019, an increase of 6.2% from April 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the new E175 and CRJ900 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since April 2018.

Additional flight statistics for April are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES APRIL FLIGHT STATISTICS








Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

Block Hour Summary

April 2019

April 2018

%  Change

April 2019

April 2018

%  Change

By aircraft type:





 E175s

42,564

35,007

21.6

169,313

134,599

25.8

 CRJ900s

10,625

9,256

14.8

41,590

37,252

11.6

 CRJ700s

24,788

21,742

14.0

96,556

88,089

9.6

  Dual-class fleet

77,977

66,005

18.1

307,459

259,940

18.3







  CRJ200s

40,986

46,054

(11.0)

160,893

181,062

(11.1)







SkyWest Airlines total

118,963

112,059

6.2

468,352

441,002

6.2














Other Flight Statistics

Month

Month

Month

YTD

YTD

YTD

SkyWest Airlines:

April 2019

April 2018

%  Change

April 2019

April 2018

%  Change







 Departures

69,235

64,423

7.5

262,710

249,901

5.1

 Passengers

3,585,397

3,222,175

11.3

13,200,343

12,281,648

7.5

 Load Factor

81.9

80.8

 1.1 pts

79.5

79.3

 0.2 pts

On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with more than 2,300 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 14,000 employees.

