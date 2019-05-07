SkyWest, Inc. Reports April 2019 Traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWest, Inc., (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported SkyWest Airlines operating statistics for the month of April 2019.

SkyWest Airlines reported 118,963 block hours in April 2019, an increase of 6.2% from April 2018. SkyWest Airlines' higher production was primarily due to the new E175 and CRJ900 aircraft added to SkyWest Airlines' fleet since April 2018.

Additional flight statistics for April are included in the accompanying table.

SKYWEST AIRLINES APRIL FLIGHT STATISTICS















Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD Block Hour Summary April 2019 April 2018 % Change April 2019 April 2018 % Change By aircraft type:











E175s 42,564 35,007 21.6 169,313 134,599 25.8 CRJ900s 10,625 9,256 14.8 41,590 37,252 11.6 CRJ700s 24,788 21,742 14.0 96,556 88,089 9.6 Dual-class fleet 77,977 66,005 18.1 307,459 259,940 18.3













CRJ200s 40,986 46,054 (11.0) 160,893 181,062 (11.1)













SkyWest Airlines total 118,963 112,059 6.2 468,352 441,002 6.2



























Other Flight Statistics Month Month Month YTD YTD YTD SkyWest Airlines: April 2019 April 2018 % Change April 2019 April 2018 % Change













Departures 69,235 64,423 7.5 262,710 249,901 5.1 Passengers 3,585,397 3,222,175 11.3 13,200,343 12,281,648 7.5 Load Factor 81.9 80.8 1.1 pts 79.5 79.3 0.2 pts

On January 22, 2019, SkyWest completed the sale of ExpressJet Airlines to a third party. Flight statistics are SkyWest Airlines only and exclude ExpressJet in both periods presented because of lack of comparability.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting millions of passengers each month to over 250 destinations and provides commercial air service in cities throughout North America with more than 2,300 daily flights. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines to carry more than 38 million passengers annually. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest continues to set the standard for excellence across the regional industry with exceptional value for customers, shareholders and its nearly 14,000 employees.

